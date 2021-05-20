Five Struggles Faced By Every Freelancer In Malta

Being a freelancer can be a liberating experience compared to the shackles of employment. Being able to work in a self-employed role lets you set your own hours, control your workload and offers you the independence to work on what you want. But being a freelancer can shackle you in its own way – though it doesn’t have to be this way.

Whether it is finance related or otherwise, choosing this path can be both majorly rewarding as well as quite the challenge – especially in Malta. With that being said, Malta’s hottest new app for freelancers is Binderr – built to be hand-tailored to fit the need of every freelancer. With Binderr, the fears, stress and struggles you face as a freelancer will be eased away as it takes advantage of the best accounting software in the digital age. If you suffer from any of the following struggles, then you definitely need to start using Binderr today. 1. You’ll need to become a master of time management.

From your school life to work life, the word ‘time management’ will eternally be brought up – for good reason too. Being able to effectively manage your time is crucial for being able to be most productive and it is even more important as a freelancer. If you cannot do so, you are quite literally losing out on opportunities due to a backlog. You are also lagging behind in your work, which may affect your reputation with future clients, and you definitely do not want that. 2. And at some points, you might have too much to cope with.

Now, it definitely helps if you have mastered your time management skills. Even so, the best of the best will still struggle to cope sometimes with work – after all, you’re a one-person operation. Since you most likely do not have a team of people helping you with your workload, it can be extremely hard to properly prioritise what is most important. Again, you can lose out on opportunities but even worse, you can forget the odd expense, which can quickly add up. Plus, when it comes to your taxes, every cent counts – yet you may find it difficult and even a downright headache to stay working through all of the paperwork required to keep your taxes organised. 3. Accounting is expensive!

Accountants are crucial to making sure that your numbers are correct and your business can stay in line with the law. Of course, their services do not come cheaply – which is especially an issue as a freelancer. Plus, whenever other issues may crop up that require additional payments, you’ll probably find yourself sucked into costs that you never realised would be so high. Not only that, but accountants can also get busy meaning that they may not always be able to answer your questions as quickly as you may like. They can’t help it; they are just swamped with work. 4. Unfortunately, regular clients aren’t always a thing.

Freelancing means you may not always have the luxury of a built-up brand to fall behind when it comes to attracting new jobs, clients and opportunities. That means that sometimes, your expenses and taxes can become too much to bear especially if you are having a particularly slow month. Usually, this means you’ve become stretched to the very brink, trying to crunch those hours to get the money you need or face making a loss for that month. 5. And having to figure out your taxes can be a real drag.

It is probably universally understood that taxes are a headache. Unless you particularly adore numbers and accounts, you will find this frustrating yet crucial part of adulthood mind-boggling and tedious. Even then, you may have questions that you need answered straight away, or perhaps need to desperately check your accounts whenever you receive an invoice or receive another expense. As mentioned previously, accountants are often swamped with work in Malta; they can’t help it – but that doesn’t mean that you can’t help yourself. From the people who brought Bolt to Malta and created Time to Eat, Malta’s first e-commerce success Binderr is the app for freelancers to use instead of an accountant, letting you be empowered while taking control of your finances. Binderr has taken charge of accounting in the digital age, offering what is easily the best accounting software in Malta for freelancers to take full advantage of. It is specially designed to offer you an overview of the state of your finances at any time.

With a few simple taps, anything you could need is at your disposal. Not only is it an easy-to-use app, but Binderr is also backed by a team of specialised accountants who will do everything in their power to make sure that you claim as much tax as possible. That constant problem of having too much on your plate to stay doing all the tedious paperwork for your taxes? Officially gone forever. Consider this your accounting headache cure, because all you need to do is snap a photo of your receipt and it immediately becomes allocated to your tax return, allowing you to claim it as soon as possible. Everything becomes safe and organised within the app.

Freelancers, your taxes could never be more than a breeze. No longer do you have to feel left out of opportunities because you are bogged down by the shackles of accounting. With Binderr’s assistance, you can truly put the free in freelancer. You can download Binderr today here! Are you ready to take control of your finances again?