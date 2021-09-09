Fontana Is Helping The Planet, One Reusable Glass Bottle At A Time

It’s been said that even a drop of water can make a ripple in the ocean, so what can an entire bottle do? Fontana, one of Malta’s most popular water brands, is well aware that climate change is a pressing issue and is doing its bit to make a difference. Fontana has launched a national campaign to promote its glass bottles as a sustainable alternative. To mark this shift, it has rebranded its water glass line, adding a fresh blue aqua label to it bottles, intended to instil visions of crisp, clear water refreshing you to your bones and spirit.

Of course, you get what you expect too. Fontana’s healthy composition of minerals gives it that distinctive velvety taste which has made the water brand a mainstay in Malta for decades and the water of choice for the local foodservice industry. Glass bottles also have the advantage of preserving the water’s taste and quality, so you can rest assured you will be drinking the purest form possible of the liquid. Significant recent investment in its bottling technology has only made the water smoother and tastier than ever. But besides the premium taste, Fontana glass water bottles are extremely environmentally friendly. They are the only reusable water bottles produced in Malta and can be reused several times, with internal studies showing each Fontana bottle is reused approximately ten times.

That means buying ten glass Fontana water bottles can be as environmentally equivalent as buying a hundred single-use glass water bottles, which is a pretty big deal. Ultimately, this translates into huge reductions in carbon dioxide emissions when compared to imported single-use bottles, with less waste and travelling costs. “Now more than ever, we need to stress the advantage of having sustainable products on the market,” Fontana’s Brand Manager Katryna Briffa explained. “We are proud to have a product which integrates into the circular economy in a time when the effects of climate change on the planet are evident.” And they’re absolutely right.

This summer has made many people in Malta and around the world realise that climate change can no longer be brushed off as a problem for future generations to face. Take a look at the heat in Malta and the fires in Athens and it’s no wonder that consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Zs, have already started making a conscious effort to be more sustainable in their everyday lives. It’s never been this crucial to keep our planet’s future constantly in mind and making a change can start with one of the most basic needs of life, something as basic as water… This Fontana range is mainly available in the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Catering) sector, so be sure to look out for them to make your dining experience that little bit greener. What are you doing to help combat climate change?