Four Problems Job-Seekers In Malta Face When They’re Too Cool For Corporate 

There are two types of people in this world: those who seem to have opportunities falling into their lap every day, and the rest of us.

If you’re a part of this second group, then you’re going to want to listen up because the job you end up choosing could be the difference between setting yourself up for a satisfying career and ending up doing something you’re going to hate. Whether you’re a student straight out of university and looking for your first job or someone who’s looking to change tack and try something different, you’re going to want to look out for these four common problems you might encounter when looking for a job.

1. Applying with the wrong type of CV

Gone are the days when all CVs look the same and all you need to do is list your educational qualifications and employment history. Today’s employment landscape is a lot more diverse and different employers in different industries will be looking out for different things. In many cases, your CV is the only chance you’re going to get to pitch yourself to a prospective employer so it’s essential that you nail it and stand out from the competition. To do this, you need to know what employers are looking out for in a candidate. Some industries will be looking for people with a creative flair while others, especially the more specialised of jobs, will place a greater focus on academic proficiency, or achievements in a particular area of specialisation. A common mistake is misjudging what type of CV is needed for you to get selected for the job you want, so you need to make sure that you seek out the right guidance otherwise you might find yourself wondering whether you’ve blown your chance at your dream job.

2. Choosing the wrong work environment

You will hear many stories of people who chose a job that looked perfect on paper, either because of the industry it was in or because of what they thought that choice of job said about them, but they soon found that deep down inside, they hated what they were doing and it was not the best environment for them. Whether you’re newly graduated and looking for your first job or have been working a while but have come to realisation that you’re in the wrong career, Tailwag Recruitment is here to help. At the end of the day, it’s important to understand that we’re all different. Some of us enjoy dealing with people on a daily basis, while others do their best work when they work alone. Some of us might like working in a big company with a lot of colleagues while others might excel as part of a small team. Your workplace is where you will be spending the majority of your time, so finding a job with a working environment that is conducive to your personality is essential.

3. Choosing a job too quickly

Part of choosing an ideal job is believing that you’ve done so, and in order to achieve this, you need to be confident that you’ve reviewed all the available options and haven’t missed any opportunities. Relying on word of mouth or your own social network might be a good place to start, but you’re going to need to look beyond that to be sure that you’ve really made the right choice. A common mistake is not having enough information about what’s out there and settling for something that is less than ideal simply because you didn’t take the time to find out exactly what your options are. With its understanding of the job market and what employers are looking for, you can rest assured that no opportunity will pass you by if Tailwag recruitment are on the case.

4. Selling yourself short or aiming too high

Another common mistake is miscalculating what you’re worth to employers in different industries. Like your CV, what you estimate your value to be is going to be based on a combination of who you are, your experience and what industry you’re trying to become a part of. Just because you might not have years of experience doesn’t mean you need to settle for whatever you’re offered, and similarly having worked at different places doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re guaranteed to be a success at your next job. You’re going to want to seek advice from people who have experience in the job market and who can tell you what you should and shouldn’t settle for.

How to avoid all of this? At this point, you might be wondering how you’re meant to get all this right the first time around but luckily, Tailwag Recruitment is here to help. Tailwag Recruitment is a boutique recruitment agency in Malta backed up by professional individuals within the industry. To start off with, you need to head over to their website and register by following three easy steps. You also need to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to get the updates on the latest opportunities sent directly to your newsfeed as well as tips and advice. Anything is paw-sible with Tailwag Recruitment. Hunters by Nature, they have raised the bar when it comes to helping job seekers become the top dog in their industry of choice. They offer a thorough, discreet and above all professional service to companies and individuals by taking the time to understand the needs of anyone they provide a service to.

At the core of the agency’s philosophy is a belief in the importance of building relationships with specialists across different industries, rather than simply relying on the superficial process of simply relying on a database of candidates with little insight into their best traits. Like a dog without a bone, Tailwag will not rest until you’ve been matched with your perfect job so make sure you register and get on your way to finding your dream job.