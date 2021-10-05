WIN: FreeHour Is Giving Away One Year’s Worth Of Free Travel To A Lucky Student In Malta

FreeHour App 2.0 FreeHour is any student’s most trusted platform when heading into a new academic year. Now, the must-have app is kickstarting the year with a brand new update that’s going to make student life a walk in the park. An app that’s always looking for fresh ways to make the lives of any student that little bit easier, FreeHour 2.0 is new and improved with an upgraded timetable, new features and an awesome user experience. Going back to school can be hard, more so after a pandemic, but FreeHour used that time to buckle down and work on a complete overhaul of their app that’s making sure you have the best back-to-school season possible.

All-New Timetable First things first, FreeHour has made a name for itself as the key to turning hectic academic schedules, whatever the institution, into a simple task. Its timetable, something which transformed the way students manage their time, has got some pretty cool new features with the new upgrade. Your social calendar can now be linked up to your academic timetable, making planning around studying and those much-needed nights out an actual possibility. Work hard, play harder…right?

Whether’s it a monthly or weekly view or scheduling one-off events – this new app helps guarantee that you never miss a beat. And it’s super customisable too – from awesome colour tones and other features – this app can be catered to anyone – regardless if you’re at the University of Malta, MCAST, sixth form, secondary school or just checking out some short-term courses. New Campus Map & Video Guides If you’re new to whatever educational establishment you’re going to – a new Campus Map feature will help you find wherever you’re looking for – with helpful photos and videos to help you make sure you’re in the right place. Trust us, it’s a lifesaver! This feature is available for MCAST & University students, whereby every location on campus has been mapped out, all for you to never get lost on campus again.

New Student Dashboard So, if you’re sick and tired of scrolling through your school’s medieval-looking website for a link, make FreeHour the app you download this scholastic season – with its Dashboard compiling all of your needs, custom made for every school in Malta. Your assignments and exams? FreeHour even helps with that too – letting any student keep track of their seemingly never-ending list of assignments and exams on one handy app. Not to mention, the new Dashboard provides students with some great offers, prospective student jobs and also student events that are happening across the islands. And who can forget – the much loved FreeHour Stipend Countdown has also been upgraded to provide you with some common stipend FAQs & all the stipend dates of the year in one place.

FreeHour Freshers’ Month! Last scholastic year was anything but ordinary, however, FreeHour provided a sense of normality with their first-ever Virtual Fresher’s Month. This year is no different, providing you with a vast array of Virtual Stands, the classic Tap Challenge Game & their biggest Giveaway to date. If you’ve already set up your timetable in FreeHour, you can win a FULL YEAR of free travel (yes, one year) worth €4,000 for you and a super lucky friend. Ever wanted to go to New York City? Maybe a month-long getaway in Thailand or Japan? You can do this and so much more by taking part in FreeHour‘s amazing giveaway, supported by Rocs Travel Group.

Here’s how you can win: Screenshot your timetable on FreeHour Share it on your stories, and don’t forget to tag @freehour_malta Make sure you are following the seven brands listed on the FreeHour App’s giveaway tab It’s safe to say that FreeHour 2.0 brings a lot of excitement to Back to School season whilst also being your student companion throughout the scholastic year.

Good luck with the giveaways & tag away!