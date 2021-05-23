Supporting Students And Frontliners! FreeHour And University Of Malta Launch Official 2021 Partnership

One of Malta’s leading student and youth platform is teaming up with the island’s biggest educational institution for a major project set to support both the student and healthcare worker community. FreeHour, a platform with an audience of over 35,000 local youths and students, are giving back to the student community and health workers who have had a challenging time during the ongoing pandemic.

They’ve now officially partnered up with the University of Malta for the 2021 season – and to celebrate the new collaboration, they are launching various campaigns promoting several subject matters, including a Student Solidarity Fund, Mental Health for Students and thanking Health Care Workers. As the “voice for students in Malta”, FreeHour signed a partnership with the University of Malta rector, signalling exciting times for the organisation as well as their student community, who will be able to benefit from direct news from University, more diverse content and even future app upgrades. But these new campaigns will also prove how important it is for organisations to give back to the community who made them.

1. Thanking health care workers for their sacrifices. To thank health care workers for their incredible and selfless dedication during the pandemic, FreeHour have displayed a huge banner at University’s Gateway, with a beautiful message thanking workers.

Through FreeHour’s platform, students across all Malta were also asked to provide items like flowers, personalised messages, and anything else that shows their respect and support to the hard-working community. These flowers and cards were personally handed to frontliners at Mater Dei, and a beautiful appreciation corner was also set up last Friday at Gateway (near the Vaccine centre), in an effort to commemorate their work and put a smile on their faces – all on behalf of the student community.

You can watch how everything went down here:



2. It doesn’t end there, with FreeHour also promoting a Student Solidarity Fund for those in need. FreeHour provides constant support to Malta’s students, but they wanted to give even more back this time and truly impact society. The young team will be promoting University of Malta’s Student Solidarity Fund, which will be geared towards helping students in need during this difficult time. If you’d like to be part of this and donate to the fund, you can send an SMS on the numbers below: €2.33 – 5061 7316

€4.66 Euro – 5061 8101

€6.99 Euro – 5061 8812

€11.65 Euro – 5061 9246 You can also find more info here!

3. Last but not least, this partnership will be seriously addressing student mental health in 2021. On top of this, FreeHour will be using its platform to create a series of compelling and wide-ranging content, specifically promoting the importance of mental health including emotional stories, tangible tips, support lines and other information that will have a direct impact on our next generation of youngsters. From financial issues to mental issues, FreeHour is making it clear that they want to support Malta’s students, no matter what struggles they may be facing.

