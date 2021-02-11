WATCH: From Cryotherapy To Infrared Treadmills, Experience Malta’s Fitness Future

We’re halfway through winter – and before you know it, it’ll be bikini season once more. If the idea of hitting up a traditional gym for hours on end just doesn’t sound appealing to you, why not try something different and revolutionary this year? Forget all you know about fitness – the NitroGym Studio may just be the coolest, most effective and high-tech way to get into shape in the 21st century. NitroGym is a fresh new wellness concept in the heart of St. Julians, focused on ground-breaking equipment that’ll get you into tip-top shape. Their machinery, combined with their resident trained professionals, offer a cryotherapy experience among other techniques – the first and only of its kind to hit Malta.

What is Cryotherapy? Firstly, let’s get it out there – it has nothing to do with Bitcoin. Cryotherapy literally means cold therapy, and it’s proven to have insane benefits for your body. 1. Let’s introduce the first device you need to try: the Cryo Total Body

It’s known to improve circulation, fight ageing, reduce muscle pain and stimulate your immune system. Basically, it’s the next go-to machine for seasoned athletes or fitness newbies who don’t want to travel down the mainstream road to fitness. Oh, and they say it can also burn up to 1,500 calories in just three minutes… and this is just one of the devices offered at NitroGym’s studio. Hello, future you. Here’s what else you can find in this workout paradise. 2. Next up is the Localised Cryo

This awesome piece of cryo-technology helps improve overall physical performance, relieves pain and speeds up recovery times, so it’s perfect for an athlete on their off days. Like the previous device, using the Localised Cyro also helps beat wrinkles and fine lines, keeping you looking and feeling nice, fit and youthful. 3. Feel the power of the Hydrobike

This machine is unlike any exercise bike you’ve ever used. As you can probably guess from its name, it all about water training, giving you a total body workout that’s easy on the joints but still burns a high amount of calories. It’s a gentle, low-impact kind of exercise that provides maximum results for minimum efforts. The water also helps keep you feeling relaxed and peaceful too – it’s like a spa and workout at the same time! 4. Shape up with the Rollshape

This lymphatic massage roller is as cool as it looks. It’s the ultimate solution for keeping cellulite at bay and getting you into tip-top shape. With the RollShape, you get to reduce lactic and toxin build-up in muscles, reduce scar tissue and improve your skin overall – awesome! 5. Try out the treadmills of the future!

The Vacuum Shape is truly a treadmill of the 21st century. It’s an anti-gravity treadmill that uses vacuum massaging and InfraRed heating to maximise efforts and get super quick results. This unique combination lets you lose any extra pounds and reduce cellulite, all while making you feel energised and relaxed. If enough sessions are done, the NitroGym team say this new method of fighting cellulite and excess fatty tissue guarantees total success. If that’s not enough, they’re also offering the Vibra Treadmill Shape. It’s a state-of-the-art machine that’ll help you lose weight through chair-based vibrational technology. Basically, it amplifies fat burning through intense rotary vibrations and sheds massive amounts of toxins in the body and the deepest layers of skin – woah. 7. Or get scientific with EMS training

EMS stands for electric muscle stimulation – which contracts muscles through pulses. It sounds pretty scientific but it’s very straightforward. The electric impulses are generated through electrodes to the skin’s surface, forcing the muscles to contract, so the movement is similar to actual movement that happens during exercise. EMS training is recommended for the conditioning and strengthening of muscles.

8. Last but not least is the Photobiostimuluation standing machine

Forget old and untoned skin – this photobiostimulation is your key to skin that’s replenished, super smooth and ready for a nice summer tan. It’s equipped with 50 collagen activator lamps that radiate a natural light that’s super anti-ageing. It’s an absolutely natural process because it’s based on our body’s cells that contain light receptors and encourages them to rejuvenate for a fresh-looking you. And its open design ensures you’re not claustrophobic – plus, it’s slimming, toning and good for tanning too.

