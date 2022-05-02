Gain Experience With An Internship At One Of Malta’s Leading Gaming Companies

Have you ever wanted to get more qualified for a position in the ever-growing iGaming industry in Malta? Well, look no further and get ready to ROAR, because the LeoVegas Gaming Group has just launched an intern programme that cannot be missed. The scope of the ROAR Internship is to bring student interns from tertiary student foundations such as the University of Malta or MCAST, to join the different teams and departments within the group in their Malta office in Sliema.

Bearing the moniker of the ‘King of Casino’, the Swedish iGaming company has adopted the mantra of striving to provide the ultimate gaming experience, while aiming to hone each of its employees into potential leaders. And the ROAR Internship could be the perfect foot in the door for students looking to make an impact in one of Malta’s leading industries. Leo Vegas’ latest internship is a 10-week programme kicking off on the of 4th July and running through until 9th September. It’s a great way to make the most of your summer break and pick up some skills and experience that will help you in your future. And the best part is, you won’t need to feel like you’re doing this internship all alone. Each student will be assigned a buddy throughout the programme. That buddy will offer the interns crucial advice and guidance, as well as provide much needed support and knowledge for your journey in the gaming industry. Are you interested? Then head on down to their careers website, and apply for the internship programme here!

At LeoVegas, success is all about taking responsibility, delivering results and winning through teamwork. Thanks to their entrepreneurial heritage, you will have plenty of opportunities to try out and develop their ideas, and grow with the business. This internship is for people who take initiative and responsibility. People looking for a coaching, entrepreneurial and positive workplace culture, rather than a formal hierarchy. If you are inspired by the idea of working for and growing with a leading company in the GameTech sector then ROAR is for you. Tag someone that needs to know about this internship!