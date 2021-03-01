A Gaming Company With A Fresh Name And Renewed Vision Is Driving Malta’s Exciting Future

Sustainability, growth and innovation – these are just some of the terms that come to mind when talking about Entain, one of the hottest gaming companies on the planet right now. The company, previously known as GVC Holdings, is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups with over 25,000 employees worldwide, and operates a unique proprietary technology platform to offer a range of betting and gaming services, including sports, casino, poker and bingo. Having revamped its leadership team and its corporate identity over the last few months, Entain has started off 2021 reinvigorated and with an ambition to be the world leader in sports betting and gaming. Entain’s new CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, said: “I am very excited to have the opportunity of continuing the extraordinary momentum that Entain has in its existing markets, as well as helping it enter new regulated markets and reach new audiences.” She continued: “I am deeply wedded to Entain’s commitment to providing industry-leading levels of player protection, and to its philosophy that the most sustainable business in our industry will be the most successful business in our industry.” Karl Gonzi, Entain’s local Managing Director, added: “We are excited about this new chapter in the Entain story and are working hard to make Entain’s vision a local reality”. With a new, incredible chapter for Entain beginning, here are some of the positive outlooks on the horizon for the company.

But first, who is Entain? Entain operates some of the industry’s most popular online brands including bwin, Ladbrokes, partypoker, partycasino and Coral. Their rise to the top didn’t happen overnight. Back in 2016, they acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc, at one time the world’s largest publicly traded online gambling firm, and followed that up with the acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in 2018, turning them into the UK’s largest high street bookmaker and a global power in the online gambling industry. 1. By the end of 2023, 100% of their revenues will come from regulated markets – but it doesn’t end there.

The company has long held the view that the most sustainable business in the industry will be the most successful business in the industry. Entain is putting its beliefs into practice and pushing for the highest regulatory standards by pledging to exit markets in which there are no viable paths to regulation. Simply put, if it is unlikely that a currently unregulated market will be regulated in the near future, Entain will exit that market. 2. Entain will be giving back to its customer base and society in general through the awesome Advanced Responsibility & Care (ARC) programme.

ARC is a pioneering preventative approach to customer protection, using proprietary technology to provide unprecedented safeguards for customers of its online sports betting and gaming brands by minimising problems before they arise. Entain has completed the initial stage of this programme so far and has significantly extended behavioural indicators used to identify players potentially at risk. When complete, the ARC programme promises to revolutionise conventional thinking around responsible gaming and usher in a new era of more personalised and proactive, technology-driven player protection, widely applicable across many forms of online sports betting and gaming entertainment. To further support this programme, responsible gambling metrics will also become a part of the way Entain’s workers are paid, emphasising shared responsibility. And it doesn’t stop there. 3. The Entain Foundation is being launched to provide even more support in the countries Entain operates in.

They’ve committed to donating £100 million over the next five years as part of this programme, including the new Pitching In investment programme that supports grassroots sports and sportspeople. Entain believes these new actions and initiatives are “unquestionably the right thing to do”, and has underlined its commitment to providing outstanding career development opportunities for all Entain employees, wherever they are based, and to supporting the communities in which the Group operates. 4. And it plans on cementing its position in Malta and is exploring new exciting industries while embracing emerging regulations.

Entain believes that when it comes to the iGaming industry, Malta should continue to focus on attracting the best companies to lead the way, with itself set to be a pioneer among them. They have committed to only operating in 100% regulated markets, while pushing, for increased customer protection using modern technologies. The Group is also looking to expand to new audiences and be on the front line of entertainment, like eSports and digital gaming, which are becoming a hub for growing markets that present unique opportunities for the industry. Entain is set to lead the technological revolution of the gambling and sports betting industry while giving back to the people who made them the industry-leaders they are today. Head to Entain's website to find out more and get involved today with the company as it moves to cement its position as a leader and pioneer in the gaming industry.