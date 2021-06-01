Ċaw Malta: 7 Post-Pandemic Packing Essentials For That Long-Awaited Trip

It’s almost too good to be true: after a year locked up inside on an island, travel is officially back on the agenda. The question is, where should you book a trip to first?

While you’re scouring for flights for a solo adventure or family affair, it’s important to keep a checklist handy, or as I like to call it, the post-pandemic packing essentials.

From outfit matching masks to a travel insurance policy from a company that’s always there, here are seven vital things to tick off before heading to the airport.

1. Your vaccine certificate

It may sound like a new concept, but vaccine certificates have been around for a while. This time, it’s needed to keep the pesky COVID-19 virus at bay and encourage more folks to get the jab across the globe.

It’s important to keep it printed out or on your phone to make sure you don’t risk missing out on certain activities for the vaccinated.

2. Everything disinfectant

Just because you’ve been vaxxed doesn’t mean all hygiene rules are out the window. Travelling often means passing through public areas where germs can be rife.

So, make sure to carry a nifty little hand sanitiser as well as disinfectant sprays and wipes and keep your hands, phone and other things spanking clean. Corona who?

3. Stock up on masks

I know some of us want to burn our masks right about now, but they’re not out of fashion just yet. But listen, you can make the most of it.

When you’ve curated your outfits for your vacation, why not match your outfits with your masks? You’re sure to turn some heads and be more eco-conscious doing it.

4. Invest in a good water bottle

If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that health is wealth. Make sure to invest in a nice water bottle before saying bon voyage. It’ll prevent unnecessary purchases at airport outlets or shops once you’ve arrived, and you’re less likely to touch something that’s contaminated.

Plus, it’s another way to be kind to the environment and stay hydrated.

5. Plug it in baby

If you’re planning to head anywhere that’s not the UK, you’re going to need to pack some power adaptors.

I know, being locked up for so long makes you forget that practically every other country in the world uses different plugs to ours here in Malta. But don’t worry, you’ve got this reminder now.

6. Cheeky Maltese treats

Going abroad is definitely exciting, but know that you might get a culture shock when you set foot on foreign turf once more. So, go prepared and pack a few tasty reminders of home: grab a pack of Maltese galletti or five, or a home-brewed soft drink if you’re able to pass it through.

It could also be a great gift to a foreigner who hasn’t been to our precious island.

6. Emergency quarantine entertainment

In the instance that, for some reason, you get caught in a lockdown or come in contact with a COVID-19 patient and have to quarantine, make sure you’re prepared.

Don’t forget to bring things to pass the time: your favourite reads, a Netflix subscription or take the opportunity to up your chess game with your quarantine buddy.

7. Great travel insurance that covers COVID-19

Travelling abroad amid a pandemic means that conditions are volatile and can change in an instant. That’s why you should consider getting travel insurance that covers different scenarios that can ruin your plans before and after you board that out-bound flight.

GasanMamo’s new travel insurance policy with COVID-19 travel cover will do just that.

GasanMamo offers a truly holistic package to keep your mind at rest while trotting the globe.

In fact, once you secure your insurance, you can rest assured that it works wherever you head to. In other words, no country is excluded.