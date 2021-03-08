This Maltese Company Doesn’t Even Need Gender Quotas To Smash Diversity Goals

Celebrating diversity is a common marketing trope nowadays, especially around International Women’s Day – but what about companies that actually prioritise a happy, diverse workforce? Do they actually exist? They do, and a leader paving the way for diversity in all its shapes and forms on the islands is Melita. You’ve definitely come across Melita: whether providing reliable phone service for endless late-night calls, supplying the hottest TV channels to your humble abode or that vital internet connection wherever you are. But beyond their tech tools, the humans of Melita are worth hyping about. Melita’s workforce is so diverse, they don’t even need gender quotas to be a stellar example of gender-balanced teams.

In fact, Melita’s senior management is 40% female! That’s more women making big-shot decisions than there are females in Parliament. (Perhaps the House of Representatives can take note.) The Foundation for Human Resources Development gave its Quality Mark to Melita for its cultivation of a great environment for its employees, after scoring well over the required 75% in each of the seven areas assessed. With their highest being at 100% they seem to be doing something right. They’ve also bagged an Equality Mark from Malta’s National Commission for the Promotion of Equality in recognition of their support for all employees regardless of their gender and place in the corporate ladder. So, what exactly makes Melita such a great place to work? Basically, working with Melita isn’t a punch-in-punch out kind of gig. Every Melita employee gets a whole package of awesome perks and opportunities. 1. Super competitive compensation.

Let’s start with the basics. Their packages are tailor-made to attract people who are high-achievers, dreamers and driven for personal and corporate success. Melita offers competitive salaries, commissions and rolling financial incentives that help drive their staff to go that mile. There’s also a tonne of benefits worth mentioning, like health insurance, internet, mobile, TV and telephone services. 2. Growth is the goal.

Every new member of the Melita family gets a bespoke introduction programme on their role and based on their previous experiences. But don’t worry, it’s way more exciting than it sounds. (Promise). They also get to attend in-house and external training sessions, workshops, coaching, mentoring and team building activities. Basically, you’re supported with the most dynamic tools to help you adapt to the fast-paced working 21st-century world. 3. It’s all about being open.

Everyone on the corporate ladder has an open door policy. Whether it’s the CEO, all managers and other superiors, they’re are all ready to lend an ear for any issue. Everyone takes part in workshops and annual employee surveys because Melita knows learning doesn’t stop while you climb the ranks. They’re also committed to an equal opportunity workplace! And, as their awards prove, they’re super committed to making their employees shine. No matter their race, colour, ancestry, religion, nationality, sexual orientation: they don’t just accept it, they celebrate it. That’s the key to a thriving work culture. 4. Health is a priority.

Melita is proud to create a positive vibe for its workforce because sometimes bright ideas and problems are solved when we’re away from our desks. They’ve got a pristine new canteen with chill-out space, billiards, TVs and not to boast, but they’ve got one of the greenest views on the island. And when COVID-19 subsides, they’ll resume all the out-of-office celebrations. Woohoo! It’s not just for Women’s Day – Melita celebrates diversity all year round. Keen on joining the team? check out their latest vacancies here Tag someone that needs to read this