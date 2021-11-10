WIN: New Healthier Packets Have Hit Malta’s Snack Scene

We all have fond memories of opening up our lunchboxes and seeing Mr.Riley’s smiling face, or raiding the snack table at a birthday party sporting everything from Party Time to French Fries, and even Pizza Rings if you’re lucky. Dapper Mr.Riley has been sponsoring our snacking habits since childhood, but we’re all grown up now and so Mr.Riley has followed suit. Thanks to their new GOGO Healthier range, you can re-live those childhood memories whilst still feeling somewhat like an adult. Mr. Riley is taking care of his friends by curating a line of healthier snacks, without sacrificing the taste. This evolution into a better way of snacking means that health-conscious parents can offer their children a tasty treat, (or grab a couple of bags for themselves), without so much concern about the health impacts.

Mr. Riley has come up with five new ways to make your go-to lunchtime snack healthier than before. Using Hummus as the base for their Thai Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream & Onion flavours means that these crisps have 70% less saturated fat when compared to other Mr. Riley Snacks. Something similar has been done with their Salt & Vinegar Chips and Sour Cream & Onion Twirls where lentil is the base ingredient. The Tomato, Potato & Spinach Veggie Straws contain 80% less sugar when compared to other Mr. Riley snacks.

These healthier snack alternatives are perfect for every lifestyle. Whether you’re fuelling up between uni lectures, in need of movie night snacks or just don’t want to turn up to a friend’s house empty-handed, these packets are perfect go-to snack. You could even get a little creative and pair them with your favourite dip, crush and sprinkle them over your soup or salad, or even sneak a couple into your sandwich. You’ll find yourself reaching for these crisps no matter the situation.

To go along with the launch of this new line, Mr. Riley has come up with the #GOGOChallenge. This brand new foodie trend has hit Maltese social media, catching the eye of everyone from Daniel Umanah to Gaia Cauchi. How does the #GOGOChallenge work? The rules are simple. Grab your favourite GOGO Healthier snack out of the five new flavours they have available. Set a timer for 15 seconds, and stuff your face with as many snacks as you can! Make sure to film yourself doing this challenge, and keep count. Post your attempt at the challenge on Instagram or Tik Tok to be within the chance of winning a month’s supply of Mr. Riley GOGO Healthier Snacks. No matter which social media platform you post on, the rules stay the same. Make sure you tag Mr. Riley’s Instagram or Tik Tok account, together with nominating three of your friends to get them to jump on the trend.

We had all of the delicious five flavours to choose from before attempting the #GOGOChallenge. DGU, Hailey, and I hopped on the bandwagon as we attempted to stuff our faces with as many crisps as we could. DGU picked the Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips, Hailey chose the Veggie Straws, with myself reaching for the Hummus Sour Cream & Onion chips. Once we picked our snacks, we had 15 seconds to place as many in our mouths as humanly possible. Mr. Riley is giving you guys an extra chance to win some GOGO goodies by guessing who of us three held the most snacks in our mouths. Have a look at the aftermath of the challenge in the cover image of this article, think about the shape of crisp we picked, and have a guess at who was crowned the winner.

Greta, DGU and Hailey

Want to win a box of GOGO Healthier Snacks? Tag a friend in the comments and tell us who you think won our #GOGOChallenge: Greta, DGU or Hailey. 3 lucky winners will be chosen on the 24th November. Make sure you also tag a friend in your comment. Three winners will be randomly selected from the correct answers. We had a clear winner with a total of 11 crisps, followed by 8 and lastly 6. Think you can do better? Now’s your chance to prove it. Tag someone who’s always snacking!