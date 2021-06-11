Let’s face it – in Malta, traffic is rife and parking is scarce, meaning that you’re better off planning any commute beforehand to avoid tearing your hair out. Luckily, things have gotten smoother since GoTo Malta came about, helping introduce the wonders of shared transport to the islands. Now, the transport company is making eco-conscious travel a whole lot more accessible in the spirit that “all wheels are created equal”. Indeed, GoTo has just revised its pricing plans so that any 15 minute trip, whether a one-way by car

or scooter now costs €2.50! One simple price whatever the mode, which means less rush and less hassle.

This means that you can zoom from Sliema to Valletta for that rendezvous with friends or head from St. Julians to Qawra for the price of a single coffee, without the added terrors of parking with the help of GoTo’s dedicated spaces. Awesome! All you have to do is download the newly curated app onto your phone, create an account, pick your plan and get travelling. Plus, with every tenth ride, all users on the GoTo Smart Plan get rewarded with a 15 minute free ride. Getting from A to B has never been so affordable.

You no longer have to rank up an expensive cab bill, fork out money for over-priced car rentals or use unreliable alternatives. GoTo allows you to book one-way or return trips with their electric and hybrid vehicles at the touch of a button. And last but least, GoTo are giving users a €10 free credit when you register the promo code* GOTOLOVIN. Remember to apply this code when registering.

It’s super easy: simply pick up one of their electric GoTo Cars and drop them off at any of the 450 reserved parking spaces found all over Malta and Gozo. Scooters can be parked anywhere within the service area which is outlined on the GoTo App. If you’re planning your next camping trip or a day in Gozo then book a Roundtrip as this is ideal for your longer journeys. You can do this by simply tapping “FOR LATER” in the app. Whether it’s a date, errand, or just exploring the islands, GoTo will get you there. Join GoTo today on gotoglobal.com. Tag someone that needs to know about this! *Promo code is only valid during the registration process. Charges per minute apply when the first 15 minutes are exceeded.

