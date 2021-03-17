Hammett’s Mouth-Watering Restaurants Are Bringing Street Food To Malta’s Homes

Sometimes your takeout game can get a little tired and you find yourself ordering the same food delivery week-in-week-out. Thankfully, Hammett’s is here to break that cycle, creating a special offering for Malta’s latest semi-lockdown that will take you on an incredible foodie journey with three different cuisines – South America, Asia and also some ethnic Mediterranean. Hammett’s is well-known for its food-sharing concept, where you’re encouraged to order different dishes to share. A perfect way to get out of your comfort zone and try some new flavours. But things have been taken to a whole new level now with Hammett’s home delivery because they’re serving a street food menu that combines the award-winning flavours of Hammett’s Mestizo, Hammett’s Macina and Hammett’s Gastro Bar.

Street Food by Hammett’s offers three different cuisines: Asian Fusion, South American and Ethnic Mediterranean. With so much to choose from, it’s guaranteed to satisfy every craving. If you’ve got a Latin craving, the menu offers something for everyone, from the vegan criolla salad to the slow-cooked pork belly burger. Mestizo’s signature Taco Tuesdays can even be enjoyed from home… with cocktails included!

Or are you in the mood for something delicious from the Far East? With many vegan, vegetarian, fish and meat options, Hammett’s Asian menu caters for every appetite. Their tteokbokki, a new addition, is something to keep an eye on, and their Thai Beef Salad is a local favourite for a reason.

And if you’re feeling a little bit closer to home, you can feast on the flavours that spice up the Mediterranean. The menu includes a selection of meat dishes, such as the renowned chicken pastilla, the appetising Lebanese spiced chicken or the beautiful fried celeriac.

Hammett’s dishes are prepared to be shared. So whether it’s a romantic dinner, cosy night in, or just a quiet night with the family – Hammett’s Street Food ticks all the boxes. And the best part is, it comes with a wonderful selection of wines and cocktails.

We've all been forced to retreat back to our homes and comfort zones, so make the best use of it and have a meal you and your loved ones can enjoy! Check out their menu by following this link, hit them up via Facebook or call on +356 2779 4171 for ethnic Mediterranean, +356 21341116 for Asian fusion or +356 2779 5099 for some South American, and get a 10% discount. You can also find them on Bolt Food, Wolt and Time to Eat.