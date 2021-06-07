WIN: Malta’s Rock N’ Roll Haven Revamps With Menu Featuring Gold-Leaf Burgers And Boozy Happy Hours

With a scrumptious menu and its classic Rock Shop™, Hard Rock Cafe Malta have turned it up to 11 which means its time to rock n’ roll. The world-famous restaurant chain has just revamped its Valletta Waterfront location to become every rocker’s favourite dining hotspot. Hard Rock Cafe Malta’s will rock the socks off your feet with their signature baby back ribs to jumbo combo starters, and we haven’t even mentioned their new burger dishes. Here’s a selection of their mouth-watering dishes… welcome to Paradise City!

A Jumbo Combo made up of their signature wings, tenders, spring rolls, bruschetta and so much more, accompanied with a pint of Cisk Lager because that’s the rockstar way.

A hearty serving of warm baby back ribs seasoned with a signature spicy blend and glazed in home-made barbecue sauce. Don’t forget about the additions of fries, coleslaw and ranch-style beans as well as an ice-cold glass of Pepsi.

Take me down to Hard Rock City where the burgers are fresh and the fries are crispy? Last but not least is the almighty, godly 24-karat gold leaf steak burger served with cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onions with a dose of Farsons Double Red… this one is for the true rockstars out there.

You’ll be climbing the stairways to heaven for this one.

Hard Rock Cafe Malta is just getting started. The eatery is getting more attention than Metallica or Guns N’ Roses nowadays, with the Hard Rock Happy Hour taking place from Monday to Friday between 3 pm to 7 pm on beers and cocktails at its Valletta Waterfront outlet exclusively. You can take advantage of their varied and indulging range of cocktails and beers and you pair it with a foodie happy hour consisting of 50% off on starters (excluding Jumbo Combo and Sliders) to make that perfect groupie combination of food and drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hard Rock Cafe Malta (@hardrockcafemalta)

And you can enjoy all of this with your significant other, friends, band or group with the ability to book special events at the rock haven upon request. WIN: The winner will get a dinner for two at Hard Rock Cafe Malta and can choose between many options of one of the new delicious dishes, including beverage and dessert. Hard Rock Cafe Malta is more than just a dining experience, it’s the rockstar experience. True to the spirits of rock n’ roll, the restaurant chain hosts regular music nights with local acts taking to the stage while you wine and dine the night away. Let’s not forget about the classic Hard Rock store as well, equipped with all the memorabilia, pins and other gifts you could need from a visit to one of their three stores in Valletta or the Malta International Airport.

Hard Rock Cafe Malta has it all, from a tasty menu to the full rock n’ roll experience that will have you singing and drinking to your favourite rock tunes all night long! You can click here for the menu found at the Valletta Waterfront. Or you can click here to view the new menu at MIA. Tag someone who loves Hard Rock Cafe Malta