Check Out The Course List At ITS: Hop Into Hospitality Without Waiting For Results

So, you’ve graduated from secondary school or sixth form and the world is your oyster – the only question now is: what do you want to do? If you are a people person love being involved in one of the most important industries on the island, it may be time to take the plunge into an exciting career in tourism. Malta’s Institute for Tourism Studies is your key to success. And they’ve got some brilliant courses worth checking out.

ITS, the island’s main educational school for tourism and hospitality, offers far-reaching courses at the forefront of tourism. From hospitality to diving safety management, there’s a wide array of subjects you can master at ITS. It is not just a place to train in the culinary arts (although their culinary degrees are top notch!) but also to study new, dynamic courses like sustainable tourism, climate-friendly travel, and events management in the post-COVID-19 era. Some prospective students might see themselves as pursuing a career in the tourism and hospitality industry, especially after the pandemic, but there has never been a better time to start your journey towards an industry which has proven to be extremely important for the Maltese economy. The future of the industry is brighter than ever before! Indeed, at ITS, you can up your skillset and get qualified with their diplomas and bachelor’s degrees – or even go all the way to Masters’s level.

If you want to learn a little more about your potential journey with ITS, keep reading! Career decisions shouldn’t be taken lightly – so if you’d like to find out more about a course ITS offers, meet prospective lecturers or have all your questions answered by current students, ITS is hosting information sessions in July. Between the 12th and 16th July, you can join online or get a better taste of ITS life by visiting the campus.

It’ll give you a chance to catch a glimpse of their Luqa campus too! If you’re a MATSEC student and are keen on heading to ITS, this part is for you. MATSEC has announced that students will receive their results around mid-August. In order to accommodate them, ITS is inviting any keen students to apply with their secondary school certificate and Profile SSC&P (also known as the School Leaving Certificate). In other words, you won’t need to wait for your O Level results to apply for entry-level programmes at ITS.

If you’re interested in higher-level programs like their bachelor degrees or Masters and have sat for your A levels this year, you can also skip the wait and apply. Basically, ITS will allow you to provisionally apply until Matriculation results or their equivalent are published. Students applying for one of the ITS degree programs who achieve between 36 and 43 points will be permitted to continue through first year, as long as they obtain all the 60 ECTS credits in the program by September 2022’s resit session. For a disruptive career in tourism, learn from those at the top of their game. Tourism slumped while the world battled the pandemic. Now, people are carrying their suitcases across borders once more, and you can help build resilient, innovative, and fresh industries on the island. Let ITS and their excellent lecturers get you there. Find out all you need to know about courses, ITS’ academic calendar, and the information sessions here. Tag someone that needs to know this!