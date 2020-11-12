Have A LIDL Fun! Here’s How You Can Win A BMW By Doing Your Grocery Run In Malta

Some of us love Christmas for the presents, others for the festive tunes, but one thing we can all agree on is that there’s no beating the food. The most wonderful time of the year is here and one of Malta’s leading supermarket chains is in the mood to give this festive season. LIDL supermarket is spoiling its customers with an array of gifts this Christmas, from extended opening hours to a new competition with the chance to win a BMW.

Given everyone’s busy schedules, especially during the run-up to the end of the year, LIDL is ready to accommodate our late night needs by extending its opening hours to 10pm from Monday to Saturday. Those extra hours mean that you’ll always find somewhere to go to get ingredients whether it be for mince pies or even your big Christmas day turkey.

Moreover, LIDL is extending its Sunday hours too. In Malta, the supermarket will stay open until 7pm and in Gozo until 8pm. With plenty of great offers available, you are going to want to make the most of your extended time there. From Christmas recipes to gift ideas, LIDL has you sorted for the next few months and has even released its very own festive magazine where you can find everything on offer. Of course, there’s our favourite Christmas sweets and treats including pudding, log and the classic panettone.

And no Christmas is complete without an advent calendar of which LIDL has plenty. The best part of shopping at LIDL is the endless options at your disposal which will make you feel like a young kid on Christmas morning.

In addition to all its food options, including hams, cheese, fondue sets and even wine (yes, mulled), the supermarket store is also stocked up on Christmas gifts, suitable for all ages, including adults too. But the best gift of them all has to be the chance to win this BMW 2-Series Active Tourer Hybrid. All you have to do is spend €25 or more, including at least two Deluxe products, at any of the LIDL outlets throughout Malta and Gozo to be in a chance to win the BMW. Even if you don’t win, there are €100 and €500 vouchers up for grabs on a daily/weekly basis. For a LIDL customer, Christmas has come early. Not only has the supermarket chain extended its opening hours but it’s got great deals on offer and the chance for you to win big – it’s the gift that keeps on giving!