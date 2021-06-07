After Winning A European Employee Award, This Major Bank In Malta Is On The Hunt For New Recruits

Every year, certain companies in customer care from across the globe are recognised for their outstanding work. In 2020, a flagship HSBC Global Contact Centre Malta in Malta was awarded for just that: They competed against major companies to win gold at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards! Out of hundreds of competitors, HSBC Global Contact Centre Malta came first for the Best Voice of The Employee Award. Why? It all boils down to their dedication to an attentively inspiring work environment.

Here are reasons this contact centre provides a thriving workplace (and why you should join them). 1. Employees are actually listened to.

How can you provide a supportive, engaging environment if you don’t lend an ear to your staff? The key vision behind HSBC Global Contact Centre Malta’s customer care centre is to make sure every person has a voice. It isn’t just fancy talk. Each staff member is entitled to dedicated feedback sessions to discuss what is going well and what could improve, at least once a quarter. For newcomers, a mentor is assigned for the first year of their journey with HSBC, while regular feedback sessions are held regularly. Besides these one-to-ones, the company issues a bi-annual employee survey for all staff members. The data from the survey forms their People Plan and Priorities, which helps them become better each year. Finally, supporting people to be at their best is at the heart of what this contact centre does and that’s why diversity and inclusion as well as wellbeing is so important. With employee resource groups available to support LGBTIQ+ staff members as well as working parents, as well as over 10% of staff members trained on Mental Health First aid and free counselling services available for employees. 2. They’ve got great incentives.

It’s important to keep company morale up, and what better way than through solid incentives? If you’ve got the right values and display a dedicated positive attitude, HSBC Global Contact Centre Malta wants to show its gratitude. It does this through recognition initiatives such as quarterly awards, outstanding leader and change champion. There are also a range of employee benefits available from child care and banking product subsidies, free health care as well as supporting professional qualifications. Nice! 3. Your personal growth is their priority.

Staff members at HSBC aren’t just rewarded when they do something for the company – your personal growth is just as important. Everyone in the company is entitled to “progression packages” to help develop their career with soft and hard skills. This includes talent management, mentoring programmes and countless career progression tools. From CV writing to interview skills to monthly coaching and leadership workshops, there are plenty of chances for genuine development.

“The HSBC Global Contact Centre is a fantastic place to work and starting a career with a leading global bank opens up an array of different opportunities for a lengthy career in banking. I myself know this first-hand through my own experience with the bank, starting as a customer service agent 12 years ago and progressing into a number of different roles within a number of our different business areas on site, before taking over as Head of the business in 2020 and leading over 350 people. We’re passionate about people and quite simply we believe that if we look after our people, they’ll look after our customers and this recent European Award embodies that ethos. We’ve invested in our building to ensure we have state of the art facilities whilst working and different zones to break out in when wanting to relax and get some quite time, we are constantly exploring new ways to improve our package and offering to our people with a vast range of employee benefits available to all our staff. The global COVID-19 Pandemic has pushed us to explore new ways of working and we are supporting a future state of working by giving our people the flexibility to work between the office and their own homes and we recognise our people and all their hard work frequently through awards, giveaways, trips abroad for events – all led by our in house People Experience Teams” – Donna Falzon – Head of Contact Centre

With all these initiatives, it’s no wonder 77% of their workforce find their work challenging yet interesting, despite the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to join HSBC Global Contact Centre Malta’s customer contact centre? Whether you’re looking to start your career or take the next step, this contact centre offers many ways for you to realise your ambitions. Join over 20 nationalities and 300 passionate employees who take great pride in working with HSBC by checking out their job openings Your new career awaits. Tag someone that should apply!