No Big Family Xmas Plans? Escape To The Most Indulgent Four-Day Retreat Money Can Buy At This Maltese Hotel

You can choose to spend Christmas longing for next year when we’ll be able to enjoy our big traditional family feasts again. Or else, you can reward yourself for surviving 2020 by experiencing the most indulgent retreat you can ever imagine, courtesy of the brand new Iniala Harbour House. The Imagineers at this luxury boutique hotel have curated a four-day Christmas special that will make up for a whole year of travel deprivation.

This thoughtfully prepared culinary journey around the world will be the perfect appetiser for a much better 2021. And you’ve never deserved it more. Packages start from €1,000 for a 1 night’s stay full board, per couple (on the night of the 25th ) and €3,100 per couple for a three-night stay at the exclusive hotel, including sensational breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as lots of other treats and wine pairing with every meal, including breakfast.

The retreat begins on Christmas Eve with champagne tasting. Indulge in the finest bubbly while preparing yourself for a musical dinner to follow. Half-Swedish chef Seumas Smith will then present a wonderful menu of Scandinavian delights inspired by his roots and accompanied by fantastic wines from Germany and Austria.

Dinner will be served in the Presidential Penthouse Suite and Iniala’s rooftop restaurant ION – The Harbour, enjoying the best harbour views in Malta while Christmas carols will be performed live by award-winning Maltese folk-pop group The New Victorians. On Christmas day, you’ll wake up to Iniala gifts delivered right to your door by Santa, followed by a traditional Russian breakfast: caviar, smoked salmon, porridge, blinis and syrniki, all served with champagne and vodka! After a brisk walk around Valletta, Christmas lunch will be served.

Curated by executive chef Andrew Borg, this will be a gastronomic feast like no other, with the finest lobster, succulent turkey, all the trimmings and lots of surprises. Fine French wines will accompany your meal while X Factor Malta finalist Jasmine Abela will sing the night away with some great jazzy tunes.

In the evening, supper will be served Spanish style, featuring croquettas, anchoas and tortillas, accompanied by fine wines all over Spain, enjoyed alongside a performance by classical guitarist Mark Rapa.

Boxing Day will begin with a royal champagne breakfast served in bed and will be followed by an Italian-style lunch, including various pastas and risottos accompanies by premium Tuscan wine. And in the evening, Ali Baba’s Hany Harb will transport you to the enchanting world of Lebanese cuisine, together with folk music, belly dancers and fine wines from the region.

The retreat ends on December 27th with a final breakfast combining all Iniala’s worldwide favourites, as you ponder about what next year will hold!