Do You Have Gozitan Staff? Here Are Seven Reasons You Should Introduce Telework And Get Paid For It

If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it's that teleworking is the future of employment. Being able to work from home, at least partially, comes with a string of benefits for employers and employees – whether it's being more conscious of our carbon footprint or flexibility for work-life balance, it's definitely not an intangible idea of some distant future. If you are a Malta-based company with Gozitan staff, listen up – there's a fresh scheme that'll help you embrace the glory of teleworking.

Here are seven benefits of introducing it: 1. €10,000 for your company



The Gozo Teleworking Scheme will help introduce remote working by partially funding salaries. Basically, eligible Malta-companies can benefit from a €10,000 grant to help cushion the salary costs of Gozitan workers taking part in the project. There’s a cap of up to ten employees per year, and the grant needs to be spread out in three years. That’s plenty of time to see if teleworking is the right fit for your business and feel out the benefits, without taking huge financial risks.

2. There’s a tech grant, too.

This scheme doesn’t just help with wages. Adequate technology is instrumental for any out-of-office work, so employers can also benefit from a grant to buy a computer and printer for every employee taking the teleworking plunge. It’s capped at €850, a decent amount to get these tools.

3. It’s flexible

Employers need to provide a plan for each year to lay out the number of days employees will be teleworking. However, this doesn’t mean the number needs to be strictly adhered to because unforeseen circumstances do happen – as the world has seen in the last year. That means the scheme offers flexibility – so long as the difference does not exceed 20 days. Employees will be granted the actual days of remote work and not what is initially laid out in the plan, with a minimum amount of two days per week and a maximum of four days a week.

4. It helps reduce your carbon footprint

Climate change is a real, complex issue – and companies must lay their part in seeing how to tackle it. Teleworking is a perfect way to reduce your carbon footprint. By allowing Gozitan workers to work from home a few days a week, they’re saving a trip down to Malta and back to Gozo. That’s one less car on the road, one less passenger on a bus and ferry. It may sound insignificant, but imagine the domino effect when ten employees from multiple companies take part in the scheme!







5. Saves time

This is a no-brainer. With the scheme, Gozitan workers won’t need to travel up and down to Malta five times a week, meaning they’ll save time commuting and money with travel costs. Your staff will appreciate more time to plan their days better. Work-life balance anyone?

6. More opportunities



A lot of potential staff are looking at work that is more flexible and offers work-at-home options. Taking part in this scheme will allow you to offer the diversity workers are looking for in the 21st century, and attract employees who wouldn’t otherwise consider your job offerings.



7. Teleworking is the future

Remote working has exploded in 2020 – around four in ten people in the EU starting teleworking full-time in the pandemic. Besides the potential to cut costs for businesses – such as utilities, leased parked spaces and the myriad of other things it takes to keep a company running, it may be the perfect investment to make to ensure you’re embracing the future and prepare should another crisis hit.

As with all schemes, terms and conditions apply for both grants. Applying is a straight-forward process and can be done entirely online. If you're a Malta-based company with Gozitian employees, consider this scheme as helping you give your employees the benefits of partial remote work. If you're a Gozitan worker yourself, show this to your boss! Check out the full terms and conditions and the application here.