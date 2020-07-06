Italy Vs Spain! With The Euro 2020 Coming To An Exciting Close Who Do You Think Will Win Big?

It has been an exhilarating and dramatic European Football Championship with heartbreaking knockouts and incredible underdog stories. However, two of Europe’s biggest footballing nations have managed to make it through to the semi-finals and the stage is set for an epic showdown in none other than the historic Wembley Stadium. A humbled Spain will face a confident Italy tomorrow night and no matter the outcome, the whole of Europe is in for an exciting night of football.

According to bookmakers, the odds tilt slightly in favour of Italy who stands at a favourable and enticing 2.65 over on Meridianbet. Meanwhile, Spain comes in with odds of 2.95 which makes them the underdog in this matchup. Despite the current scenario, Spain has had the upper hand in previous meetings, winning two of the last five matchups. Meanwhile, Italy has won one and the remaining two games ended in a draw. However, Meridianbet offers much more to its customers than the option to pick who will win.

The betting site has totals on goals, final scores and even specials including goalscorers, winning method and winning margin. If you’re curious to know, Italy’s Jordi Alba is expected to be the player most likely to score first with odds of 6.80. He’s followed by Spain’s Alvaro who comes in at odds of 8.

As we’ve seen on multiple occasions throughout the Euro 2020, teams have gone past the regular 90 minutes and matches have been decided in overtime or penalty shootouts. However, it is unlikely to be the case in this game with odds that it won’t go into overtime sitting at 1.41. That means we’re more than likely going to experience an incredible 90 minutes of football, with either Italy or Spain booking their ticket to the final. Despite whether you win or lose on the night, Meridianbet has you covered with a special Euro 2020 tournament offer.

You can take advantage of Meridianbet’s bigger odds throughout the tournament and enter a competition to get a €500 bonus. Meridianbet has made its tournament available to all users who have an account with the site – meaning you might potentially nab a bonus. In order to qualify for the special Euro 2020 promotion, a Meridianbet player needs to have minimum winning odds of 20.00 per individual ticket throughout the tournament. Moreover, to be eligible for the bonus, the player must deposit a minimum of €50 during the tournament. You can find all the information here – in the meantime start thinking about how you are going to place those special bets for the Italy vs Spain match-up because this is one game you don’t want to miss out on. Tag someone who loves football