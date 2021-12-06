Milied Ma’ Mvintage: What Does Your Birth Month Say About You?

Loads of things play a role in who you are, together with how you’re brought up. Each month has its own birthstone, complete with its own meaning. Take a look at the twelve different birthstones which are a crucial part of Mvintage’s The Little Moments collection, and you’ll gain some fun insight into people. Find your month and see which birthstone is yours! January – Passion

Kicking off the year with your birthday, you pour your heart and soul into everything you do. With such a passionate colour of the crystal, you really give everything your 110%, no matter what the task is. February – Devotion

With valentine’s day happening this month, it’s only fitting that February babies are the most devoted. With love, loyalty, and enthusiasm being at the core of everything you do and your birth stone protecting you, you can devote yourself fully to everything you do. March – Peace

You’re all about good vibes, and with the weather beginning to warm up during this month, lounging around peacefully in the sun sounds like pure bliss. With the sea reflected in your sparkly blue birthstone, you will surely feel tranquil whenever you’re wearing this crystal. April – Hope

April babies are the most hopeful out of the bunch. Always looking at the bright side, your birthstone is this classic crystal clear stone. This necklace, just like your hope, is guaranteed to last you a lifetime. May – Friendship

Being a people’s person, friendship is what May babies are all about. You know just how important human connection is, and that’s why you love your friends to bits. With this green crystal being your birthstone, you are blessed with infinite patience. June – Strength

Will-power, determination, and knowing exactly what you want are all qualities that make up a June baby. You have the strength to do anything you set your mind to. You may struggle, but you’ll never falter, thanks to your impeccable strength. July – Joy

Great happiness follows whenever you enter a room. July babies are known for being notoriously joyful. It seems as if nothing can bring you down, which is why this romantic red characterises your birthstone. This crystal will help you attract prosperity, love, and just all-around good vibes. August – Beauty

She is beauty, she is grace, she is an August baby. Brightening up everywhere you go with your presence, August babies are truly something else. This gorgeous stone helps you bring forth the best version of yourself whilst reminding you of all the beautiful things you already hold. September – Wisdom

Usually being bookworms, September babies have a whole load of wisdom to impart upon the world. With their birthstone being this gorgeous crystal, September babies have the wisdom to appreciate the little moments as they are happening. October – Love

Love is the driving force behind all of October babies actions. Leading with love means that you have a great amount of inner vision and psychic awareness. Being able to open up yourself to love and everything that comes with it is such a courageous thing. November – Happiness

There is never a dry eye in the house when a November baby is present. Spreading your infectious positivity and helping everyone around you feel happy, November babies are quite selfless. You truly know your self-worth, which is why you should wear your birthstone with pride. December – Uniqueness

Last but not least, having to compete with the holidays and New Year celebrations, December babies really need to stand out, which is why you are so unique. Being born into a fun but hectic time, your birthstone will aid in spiritual growth and help you find peace.

