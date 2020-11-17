WATCH: Venture Into One Of Malta’s Most Luxurious Dream Homes

Overlooking Gżira and the iconic Manoel Island is a skyrise luxury haven detached from the rest of the world – 14° East. The duplex penthouse towers over Malta with an unmatched view complimented with breathtaking sunrises and blissful sunsets that makes this the perfect dream home. With over 150 years of experience in the world of luxury real estate, John Taylor Luxury Real Estate knows a dream home when it sees one – from the interior design to the architecture and the colour schemes to the decor. John Taylor presents this incredible dream home…

The mix of Italian travertine for the floor and bathrooms compliments the black elm-wood up the stairs and the bedroom walls to give it a modern, contemporary look that proves starkly different from the traditional Maltese architecture and facades.

The duplex is connected by a spiral staircase and while it accommodates plenty of open spaces exemplified by the glass panel exterior, the apartment very much feels like a cosy home with the addition of furniture and fittings from none other than Onepercent Malta. In addition, the wood terrace comes with its very own private pool, making it the ideal staycation spot over summer.

Nesting on the 14th floor comes with its advantages. In addition to stunning views, 14° East also comes with its extreme privacy within one of the most exciting and busiest places in Malta. Your luxury escape awaits you just 14 stories up and there isn’t a single soul in sight to bother you – perhaps the most sought-after feature in Maltese real estate.