This New French Fashion Outlet In Valletta Will Add A Little Ooh La La To Your Wardrobe

If you’re a man looking to shake up your wardrobe, we’ve got some good news for you. This French fashion brand has opened two new outlets, both in major shopping districts – Merchants Street in Valletta and the Plaza in Sliema.

This means that Jules will now have four outlets in the island. The two new stores will be joining the already established outlets at Daniels’ Shopping Mall in Ħamrun and Pama Shopping Mall in Mosta.

But why Jules? Jules was created in the dark ages of fashion A.K.A the days when dressing well was considered a privilege limited to a small circle of sophisticated people. Their mission is simple, make menswear accessible for everyone. “Our ambition is to awaken the male clothing market by offering men an accessible alternative in style and price in a fun and colourful way,” Jules has said. “Converting men’s clothing purchases from a constrained need to a fun and engaging experience – this is what Jules wants to offer its customers.”

Jules offers both smart and casual menswear for people with a keen eye for a specific and cool type of style. If you’re looking for something fashionable without being restraining, and chill without being boring, look no further! All their clothing items stand out from the crowd; they’re good quality, made to last and also great value for money. Jules won’t break the bank!

These French fashionistas are serious when they say that they want to create fashion for everyone with their affordable prices and seasonal sales. You will find a huge selection of shirts, shoes, belts, pants, shorts and so many other items of clothing that perfectly fit into your stipend budget!

Back-to-school season is right around the corner. Jules’ opening more outlets could not come at a better time. Re-vamp your wardrobe this scholastic year and find the new you! Will you be the sweet student who always has all of his stationery and a perfectly pressed button down? Or, will you be the laid-back lad who’s always wearing a comfortable hoodie and sweatpants? No matter what type of student you are and which course you study, Jules has got you covered! This scholastic season you do not need to sacrifice comfort for fashion as Jules’ pieces are as comfy as can be.