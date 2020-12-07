WIN: Homewares, Toys, Gifts And More! These Stores At Daniel’s Mall Have Got You Covered This Christmas

Lovin Malta and well-loved local influencer Danita Camilleri checked out two major hotspots at Daniel’s Mall in Ħamrun – Just Living and Just Kidding – and it’s safe to say we’re in love. From tonnes of home and kitchenware to a never-ending range of kids’ toys, these stores are any shopaholic’s dream. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

Having opened its doors back in 2012, Just Kidding kicked off this local brand’s ongoing journey to success. This nifty store is basically any child’s heaven – offering anything from toys and games to school services and stationery. In short, Just Kidding is a one-stop-shop for school kids looking to have a bit of fun.

The shop’s great for parents too! This place can prepare school lists, print, scan, bind, as well as laminate and cover books. So say goodbye to those tedious stationery shops, because the team at Just Kidding has got you covered. Whether your child’s a puzzle pro or just a big scooter fanatic, rest assured that Just Kidding’s huge range of products will easily satisfy any fun-loving kid.

The store also stocks some of the best brands in the game! We’re talking Barbie dolls, Lego sets, Play-Doh, Marvel action figures, and Hot Wheels, to name a few. We could go on for ages about the diverse range of products on offer at Just Kidding, but we’ll let the facts speak for themselves. So check out the store’s socials or pay it a visit in person at Daniel’s Shopping Complex!

Now, something for the grown-ups. The ‘Just’ brand’s second store is none other than Just Living, a gift and home decor shop that opened its doors back in 2018. The ‘Just’ team was prompted to act after noticing that there is a dire need for a house and gift shop with some unique and quirky items. So, in a bid to satisfy just that, Just Living was created. This store offers a huge variety of soft furnishing and accents, as well as unique gifts for any occasion. So whether you want to upgrade your home or buy your loved one a special little something, Just Living will help you out.

Just Living vows to stock the trendiest items. If you're thinking of decorating your home for Christmas, make sure to check out the store's huge decor section, chock-full with baubles, ornaments, wreaths, and tinsel. Alternatively, cosy your home up with Just Living's huge selection of soft furnishings and scent diffusers. This nifty store also stocks a plethora of furniture, kitchenware, and wall art varieties, making your next home upgrade closer than ever.