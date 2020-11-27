WATCH: Meet The Maltese Banking Boss Who Thrives On Staying ‘Foolish And Hungry’

Stay foolish and hungry: that’s the life motto that Maltese consulting firm boss Kari Pisani swears by. And it seems to have worked out – Pisani is a valuable and lucrative mind in the industry. The non-executive director of a handful of high-flying financial companies and an investor, Pisani is a self-declared student of life. In the latest episode of Meet the Boss, Lovin Malta sat down with Pisani to discuss the details behind his professional success: what advice would he give to his teenage self? Would he have done anything differently if he could turn back time? And what does success really mean? Here are six things we learnt from our sit down is Kari Pisani

1. Steve Jobs is one of his idols It makes sense that a successful person would find inspiration from one of the world’s greatest innovators – Steve Jobs. In fact, Pisani’s life motto is something uttered by Jobs – stay foolish and hungry. “Being foolish is about staying humble and keep learning. You have to remember that you don’t know it all, there’s always more to learn from other people.” “The hunger comes from being driven. Stay true to yourself and make the best out of the opportunities you get,” he added. This clearly worked out for him! 2. He thinks leadership is about adapting to whatever situation comes along Being driven isn’t enough if you’re stuck in rigid ideas. For Pisani, one of the most valuable qualities in a leader is the ability to be adaptable and confident to power through. “I think the most important thing is to adapt and want to learn more. Say more ‘yeses’, take more risks don’t let fear and anxiety get in the way of your decisions,” he added. 3. If he wasn’t in the financial world, Pisani would try his hand at movies If the banking mogul wasn’t advising some of Malta’s biggest financial players – Pisani thinks he would probably delve into the world of cinema. “I love the idea of writing and producing movies – I think I’d be in love with the process,” he mused. Both industries need a certain kind of meticulousness, so perhaps the two aren’t so different after all.