Drooling For Doner? Now You Can Prepare Your Own Kebab Factory Meal At Home In Malta

Kebabs have become a staple in Malta’s multi-cultural scene of cuisine. One popular home to the late-night food essential is now coming to your kitchen because Kebab Factory unveiled a new line of its famous doner meats for home meals!

That’s right! Kebab Factory has just launched a new range of doner classics at a number of supermarkets across Malta. Say hello to the new era of kebab: you no longer need to head over to one of their outlets or hit up a delivery app to feast on a juicy kebab or colorful platter. Kebab Factory have gone out of their way to make sure you get your Turkish fix from the comfort of your home, at any time of the day!

Here’s all you need to know about these new Turkish goodies. 1. You can choose from all the classic doners: lamb, beef or chicken.

Their state-of-the-art meat factory machines mimic the cooking methods and meat shredding techniques used at their restaurants, so you’re guaranteed to have the same quality and taste you get at any of their eateries in Qormi, Ħamrun, Mellieħa, and Msida, whenever you’re down for a home-cooked kebab. 2. They’re quick and super easy to cook.

With Kebab Factory’s new doner line, the perfect Turkish meal is as easy and quick as saying the word kebab. All you have to do is rip open the Kebab Factory containers, place the meat in a preheated frying pan. Then, add butter for a more intense and decadent flavour, keep stirring until it’s piping hot et viola! A doner feast in just a few minutes! Alternatively, you can cook it in the oven, with the cover off, or in a baking tray (and you can add butter for that extra kick). 3. It’s a perfectly delicious go-to meal.

Kebab Factory’s new range is ideal for any kebab lover working on a hectic schedule. Let’s face it, few people have the time and energy to cook a meal from scratch – so bagging a few of these doner boxes will save you time, money and effort. Simply cook up the doner meat of your choice, prepare some bread, and, if you feel like it, spice things up with your favourite add ons: hummus, harissa, tabouleh… Yum! 4. You can grab them from leading supermarkets across the islands.

Ok, now that you’re sold on the idea of at-home doner kebabs… you probably want to jot down where you can get these tasty boxes. Kebab Factory’s doner line can currently be bought from the frozen section of Greens Supermarket, Valyou Supermarket, ParkTowers, Piscopo (St Paul’s Bay), Trolees Supermarket, Turkish markets. So, what are you waiting for? Get down to your local grocery and say hello to impromptu Kebab Factory doner feasts ASAP. Tag someone who needs to know this!