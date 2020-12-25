TOMORROW: A Second Christmas! L-Istrina Needs Everyone’s Solidarity This Year

Malta is full of Christmas traditions, but nothing quite unites the nation in the full festive spirit like L-Istrina. It’s almost like a second Christmas for some, particularly the many people in need who rely on the support of the much-loved Boxing Day fundraiser. This year will be a little different with COVID-19 restrictions even hitting L-Istrina. But in a typically innovative style, L-Istrina is taking a different approach.

L-Istrina will be small in scale, but that doesn’t mean it should have any effect on the massive support this amazing cause receives year after year. There will be none other than Jomike & Lydon, the latest winners of Malta’s Got Talent, to deliver the nation an eagerly-anticipated makjetta especially written for L-Istrina as well as virtual games with various personalities (guests can join to) joining in on the fun online. It all kicks off tomorrow, 26th December, from 12:15 till midnight – so make sure you tune in! They need your help more than ever this time around. It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but L-Istrina has been hamstrung by COVID-19, with crucial fundraisers like Rockestra and the President’s Fun Run put on hold.

L-Istrina has helped a lot of people throughout the years, and none of us would want a pesky pandemic to get in the way of helping more. They’ve done so much good work, tuning in and donating is the least we can do! All of their donations go towards the Community Chest Fund Foundation, which helps support patients suffering from severe chronic illnesses and people going through serious social problems. It’s difficult passing through any illness, but thankfully the MCCFF is able to alleviate the financial strain on patients, covering crucial costs so the patients can focus on their health. This year, most of these patients will be away from their families while undergoing care. Helping out when they need it most is the kind of solidarity the entire country should get behind!

The MCCFF is also instrumental in helping families and others who face serious poverty problems. It relies entirely on public donations despite being such a crucial lifeline for many. That’s why it’s urging anyone, whether you’re a business or just lounging at home, to join in this year to make L-Istrina kick COVID to the curb.

Bis-saħħa tiegħek L-Istrina għenet lil Ethel. Agħti sehmek sabiex L-Istrina tkun tista’ tibqa’ tgħin. 🙏 👉L-Istrina,… Posted by L-istrina on Saturday, 19 December 2020