Seven Summer Solutions For Eczema-Prone Skin In Malta

Summer season is upon us, and while this is good news for many, some people may need to take extra care under Malta’s summer sun. You’ll know what I’m talking about if you’ve got sensitive skin, or are especially prone to conditions like eczema. Indeed, contrary to popular belief, eczema can be an issue in the hotter months too, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t keep it under control. So, get your sunscreen out and swimsuit ready and remember these seven tips to avoid flare-ups this summer.

1. Quench your thirst The benefits of drinking eight glasses of water a day have been drilled into us, but if you’re prone to eczema, it’s particularly vital that you drink up. In summer, keep a flask with you at all times – it’ll remind you to keep sipping and avoid dehydration under the scorchingly hot sun.

2. Swim, rinse, repeat Make it a habit to rinse off after a good swimming session, and follow up with some sun protection for sensitive skin. This applies to both saltwater and chlorinated pools! While saltwater is much better for eczema-prone skin, flare-ups can worsen, if you don’t rinse your skin for prolonged periods of time. So, swim, rinse, apply your moisturisers and finally apply sun screen and repeat as needed.

3. Keep it loose, baby Choosing the right material to wear can make all the difference when avoiding a flare up. In summer, ditch the skin-tight Lycra drip for some breathable cotton clothes. Your skin needs to breathe and it’ll thank you for it. Besides, it’ll help you sweat less and let those summer breezes flow.

4. Avoid sweat-fests Speaking of sweat, it’s something you definitely want to keep to a minimum. While it’s virtually impossible in Malta’s endless heatwaves, you should keep a handy cloth nearby and wipe sweat away to keep eczema at bay. If your clothes are soaked through with sweat (it happens!) then just change into a set of breezy, dry clothes whenever possible.

5. Avoid the sun at its peaks This applies to everyone really. Avoid the sun in its peak hours to protect your skin from harmful exposures to UV. If you do have to be out and about between 11am and 4pm, make sure to wear a hat and slather on that sunscreen regularly. Although sun can be beneficial, too much sun exposure can make eczema worse, leading to overheating and excessive sweating, which will ultimately result in an eczema flare up.

6. Choose shower over baths I know, sometimes you just want to listen to some chill music in the bath after a long, hot day outside. But if you’re prone to sensitive skin, it’s best to opt for a shower instead of soaking in a tub. Plus, showers will give you a burst of energy to tend to your side hustle or passion project in the evening.

7. Use state-of-the-art product Your skin is precious. Besides following this guide, it’s worth investing in some really great products to make sure you give your body the love it deserves.

That's why you should choose quality skincare products designed for eczema-prone skin. Look for cleansers and balms that replenish lipids in skin, reducing irritation and scratching whilst treating eczema and dry skin.

Products made with sensitive skin in mind are also ideal for children and babies alike, so look for options suitable for the whole family. And when you're headed out in the sun, choose sunscreens designed for sensitive skin to make sure you can hit the beach and be out and about while keeping flare-ups at bay.