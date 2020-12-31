New Year, New Challenge! Leanne Bartolo’s Six Week Strong Challenge Will Kickstart Your 2021

A new year comes with new resolutions and high expectations – but how often have you let yourself down, especially when it comes to fitness goals? It’s time to leave the old you behind and kickstart the future with this six week incredible holistic plan that will give you all the tools to transform yourself into the person you want to be. And who better to guide you every step of the way than European Fitness Champion and personal trainer, Leanne Bartolo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)

The #6WS challenge is the complete package you need to get your body and mind in shape for the future with a comprehensive plan that covers everything from exercises to diet and motivational prompts to keep you on top of things. It’s the one-stop shop to getting you back on track, and after a tumultuous year, we definitely need all the positivity we can get. And this fitness package is overflowing with good vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)

First and foremost, you’ll have access to unlimited Warehouse Zoom classes for the entire six weeks of the programme meaning you can do as little or as many fitness sessions as you want. However, Team Leanne suggests at least a minimum of three per week and maximum of six if you want to see some real change over the course! And yes, they are all streamed on Zoom for your health and safety. The European Fitness Queen has mastered the art of online fitness classes and has become the local leading online instructor with her energetic, fun and crazy-fit livestreams online. You are definitely guaranteed to get your sweat on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)

In addition to the classes, you’ll also get a carefully-curated and purposeful daily meal plan so you can hit the nutritional needs that will complement your workouts and lead to a healthier body and mind. It also comes with a weekly shopping list too which is one less thing you have to worry about! The hardest part of working out is staying motivated – but there’s no way you’re going to lack any of that over the next six weeks. Leanne and her team are committed to helping you in and out of the gym with daily coaching newsletters complete with daily affirmations and new workouts for you to try out. You’re not just joining a class, you’re joining a fitness community and that’s truly invaluable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)

On that note, purchasing the #6WS challenge also unlocks access to Leanne and her Facebook group where you can discuss, exchange ideas and socialise with like-minded people on the same fitness path. And it’s a direct channel to speak to Leanne herself, who is more than happy to answer your fitness questions for you. If that isn’t enough, you’ll also be treated to two group Zoom calls with Leanne throughout the course where you’ll learn first-hand what it takes to become seriously fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)