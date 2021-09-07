WATCH: From London’s High Street To A Mosta Mall, This Store Will Make You Stand Out

London High Street Fashion Brand Lipsy has finally landed in Malta and you’re definitely going to want to check it out. Whatever the occasion, it’s time to go out, feel good and look even better! If the last year has taught us anything, it’s definitely to savour the moments outside in good company… The brand has opened up a new store at PAMA Shopping Mall in Mosta where you’ll find everything from elegant dresses to swimwear, cosy jumpers and winter coats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lipsymalta

Lipsy prides itself in creating garments that are versatile, on-trend and perfect for a variety of occasions. That means you’re certain to find something that will make you stand out and turn heads whatever the season. Lipsy’s current collection is chock full of fashion staples and seasonal must-haves. With a whole lot of this year’s weddings being moved to the upcoming year, getting your outfit in order for a big event can be challenging. Lipsy’s got a great selection of sophisticated evening wear and dressy gowns which are pretty as a picture and perfectly suitable for both daytime and nighttime events!

Store Opening | Lipsy London You'll find everything from elegant pieces to cosy staples 👗 😍 Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

If you’re looking for red-carpet drama, Lipsy’s occasion dresses are sure to tick all the boxes. Get ready to make a statement with its ruffle hemlines, elegantly draped fabrics, cowl necks, and lace panels fit for only the most fashionable few. If the mood is more short and sweet, you must check out Lipsy’s sleek LBDs, pencil dresses and bodycon silhouettes for a look that can go from day to night.