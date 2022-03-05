Be In With The Chance Of Winning €17,000,000 With 99c Next Tuesday

What can you get for 99c? A lollipop, some gum, or maybe even a chance to win the €17,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot! Cleaning out your couch could land you enough coins to try your luck at winning March’s first EuroMillions draw.

The excitement of the new year may have faded by now, but that doesn’t mean that 2022 can no longer be your year.

Euromillions draw happen every Tuesday and Friday but, just for this draw, you can get your hands on your very own chance for just 99c. Now that the jackpot has been nicely building up to a juicy €17,000,000. What better time is there to try your luck in one of Europe’s biggest lotteries?

Playing is easy