Be In With The Chance Of Winning €17,000,000 With 99c Next Tuesday
What can you get for 99c? A lollipop, some gum, or maybe even a chance to win the €17,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot! Cleaning out your couch could land you enough coins to try your luck at winning March’s first EuroMillions draw.
The excitement of the new year may have faded by now, but that doesn’t mean that 2022 can no longer be your year.
Euromillions draw happen every Tuesday and Friday but, just for this draw, you can get your hands on your very own chance for just 99c. Now that the jackpot has been nicely building up to a juicy €17,000,000. What better time is there to try your luck in one of Europe’s biggest lotteries?
Playing is easy
All you have to do is follow these super-simple steps;
- Click here to head on over to Lottoland
- Pick your five numbers from 1 – 50
- Pick your two lucky stars from 1 -12
- Finalise your account and deposit 99c
- Hit submit and get your chance to win €17,000,000 Million
If you’re someone who’s a bit indecisive, or just like to leave things up to faith; then you can hit the QuickPick function where your numbers will be magically picked for you by a random number generator.
Players across 10 different European countries sit on the edge of their seats every Tuesday and Friday, awaiting the announcement of the winning EuroMillions numbers from Paris.
The UK currently boasts the largest EuroMillions winner, but will you put Malta on the map by managing to match your chosen numbers to the winning line? You’ll never know if you don’t try, so head on over to Lottoland and shoot your shot.
Good luck and play responsibly!
Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Promotion is available to new players only. Players must be 18 or over.
Promotion is redeemable once per player. Promo runs to 23:59 CEST 15/03/22. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled.
Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.