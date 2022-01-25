Rev Your Engine As Someone In Malta Could Win A Brand New Car And Up To €50K

Everyone has a dream car. Be it a super sexy sports car or a vintage Beetle, there is always that one car that you just have a soft spot for. As beautiful and useful as these vehicles are, they can be quite pricey, so owning the car of your dreams might have seemed impossible. Your dream just might turn into reality if you shoot your shot. Try your luck at one of the 5 different Scratchcards and see what the future might have in store for you. Lottoland have a mind-blowing Dream Car Scratch series where a scratch card holds all the power to possibly win you your dream car plus some cold hard cash! With five different scratch cards, you can win five different vehicles. The price per card starts at just €2.50, and you only need three matching symbols to win. That means if you trade out your cup of coffee for a scratch card today, you might have a new car tomorrow! Let’s have a look at all of the different vehicles you might win VW Golf TSI

Drive off into the sunset with the super comfortable Volkswagen Golf TSI, worth €30,000, and topped off with a cash prize of €5,000. Reaching 100KM/H from a stop in just 8.4 seconds, this car will be by your side no matter what. Range Rover Sport

This is the aggressive Range Rover Sport, worth €100,000 plus another €25,000 in cash! This car has some amazing specs, with 510 Horsepower and getting you from 0KM/H to 100KM/H in just 5 seconds. Porsche 911 Carrera

At the halfway mark, we have the divine Porsche 911 Carrera, worth €100,000 together with a cash prize of €25,000. This racing legend can go from 0KM/H to 100 KM/H in under 5 seconds, meaning you can really hit the throttle with this bad boy. Lamborghini Huracan

Live out your wildest dreams with the super speedy Lamborghini Huracan, worth €250,000, together with an added cash prize of €50,000. With a maximum speed of 325 KM/H and 602 Horsepower, you really will be putting the pedal to the metal with this beast. Ferrari 488 GTB

Transport yourself to the Italian coastline with this fiery red Ferrari 488 GTB, worth €250,000. You can use your €50,000 cash prize to modify it as you wish, but, with a top speed of 330KM/H and 661 Horsepower, we doubt that you can make this car any better. Both new and old Lottoland players can win one of these amazing cars, but, only those who will be trying their luck for the first time ever have a special offer waiting for them. New players will receive a €10 discount or some free scratch cards when they try their luck with Lottoland for the first time.

Each Porsche 911 Carrera scratch card usually costs €5, but thanks to this offer, you can get your hands on 5 scratch cards for €15, making each scratch card only €3. Make sure you sign up through this link to benefit from this offer. Have you been dreaming of a brand new car lately? This is your sign to try your luck, and see if you will be the lucky winner of one of these five amazing cars. Enjoy and play responsibly!

The First Prize will be delivered in Malta with the full VAT paid, but any further costs (taxes/import duties/registration costs due in the destination/country of final registration) will be the responsibility of The First Prize winner. The First Prize winner will be required to send a copy of their passport to Lottoland to confirm their identity, age and address. Following receipt and verification of the details requested by Lottoland, the First Prize winner will be contacted in order to make arrangements for the delivery of the prize. Lottoland cannot guarantee delivery within a certain timeframe. If possible Lottoland will take into account First Prize winner’s requests in terms of colour schemes of the cars, but we cannot guarantee all requests can be facilitated. If due to circumstances beyond Lottoland’s control, we are unable to provide the stated First Prize, we reserve the right to award a selection of substitute Left and Right Hand Drive cars of equal or greater value. For more information about dream car scratch card please find the terms here. Offer 5 Porsche 911 Carrera Scratchcards for €15 (save €10). Promo runs to 23:59 CEST 28/02/22. This promotion is available to new players only and is only redeemable once per player. Any unredeemed scratch cards will become void seven (7) days after being credited to the player’s account. Scratchcards redeemed as part of this promotion may only be used in respect of the Porsche 911 Carrera Scratchcard. Lottolands’ General Terms & Conditions apply. Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Play responsibly 18+ www.rgf.org.mt