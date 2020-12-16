¡Flus Navidad! This Crazy Spanish Lotto Has A Whopping Prize Pool Of €2.4 BILLION

It has been a long year but someone in Malta can end it on a high note in this once a year draw pool of €2.4 billion.

In fact, there’s a good chance that Malta will have multiple winners with the Spanish Christmas Lottery, El Gordo! How is that even possible? Stay tuned to find out.

El Gordo is the biggest lottery in the world. In the past, it was only available in Spain but thanks to Lottoland, people in Malta can participate too and be in the chance to win prizes ranging from €1,000 to €4 million!

Obviously, everyone wants to win the mega El Gordo prize (€4 million) but even if you don’t, there’s a one-in-seven chance that you’ll win something… and that will be a Christmas to remember!

Everyone in Spain gets involved in El Gordo making it somewhat of a family affair as neighbours come together to see the draw take place on 22nd December. It’s a highlight of the Spanish Christmas season and it’s about to become a highlight of the Maltese one too.

So, how does it work?

First and foremost you need to sign up to Lottoland which is where you’ll bet on this year’s lottery.

The total prizepool is €2.4 billion which is broken down into tiers each with different prizes on offers. This means that the money is distributed to more people, increasing your odds to win.

For each ticket you buy, you can choose a number between 00000 and 99999 and if your numbers are drawn on the 22nd December, you win!

The good news is that there can be more than one person with the same ticket number. To be more precise, there are 170 sets of tickets which means 170 people can have the same number and each and every one of them win the entire first prize of €4,000,000.

If you’re a bit more cautious or strategic with your money, you can opt-in for shares of tickets all the way down to 1/10th of a single ticket. This translates to 1/100th of the usual ticket price and 1/100th of the prize, which is still a whopping €40,000!

More than just a chance to bag some extra cash, the El Gordo is actually a ball of fun for the family to enjoy during this festive season.

And it’s even better for new customers from Malta who can benefit from a great offer!

Lottoland is giving 30 Elephant Scratch Cards for free when you place a 1/100 bet on El Gordo for just €4.99.

Ready to give it a go?

Get in on the Christmas cheer by claiming this amazing offer via this link. Once you do, you can edit your Quick Pick El Gordo number by pressing the “eye” icon.

After that, confirm and register your account and before you know it you’ll have your Elephant Scratch Cards in your account.

All that’s left to do is wait for the mega El Gordo draw on 22nd December – so good luck!

Disclaimer: Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Promotion is available to new players only. Players must be 18 or over. Promotion is redeemable once per player. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s promotional terms and conditions which are found here.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.