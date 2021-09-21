The EuroMillions Superdraw is back with a whopping €130 million cash prize that might end up in the hands of one lucky person from Malta, Gozo or even Comino. It’s simple to play if you’re a newcomer – and Lottoland knows exactly how to celebrate new players. You will receive 60 Elephant scratchcards for free when you place your first best on the EuroMillions Superdraw on Friday 24th September, 2021.

With the help of Lottoland, all you need is just €3 to bet on in the €130 million superdraw. So if you fancy your chances, place a bet and eagerly wait for the draw on Friday. Who knows – you could very well be Malta’s next multi-millionaire! Here’s how to get started: Sign-up to Lottoland using this link Pick your EuroMillions numbers You will only be charged €3 The draw takes place Friday at 9pm.

To play, just choose five numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and 2 further numbers from 1–12. Matching all numbers correctly pays out the jackpot! With EuroMillions Superdraws, you’re always in a chance of winning massive, nine-figure jackpots, even if the top prize was won the week before. If no one wins the jackpot this week, the top prize will roll over to the next draw. So you can always come back to try your luck – this time with an even bigger prize! There have been two awesome draws this year. On 4th June, one lucky person made off with millions on a night that also saw about three million players leave with a cash prize. Could you be next?

