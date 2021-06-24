It’s Heating Up With These Euro 2020 Betting Offers In Malta

The Euro 2020 Group phase has come to an exhilarating close, with just 16 teams making the shortlist to play off in the second stage. The stakes are getting higher and the competition is getting tougher, with some nations already emerging as favourites to win the highly-coveted European Championship. Italy was the first team to reach the round of 16 after making quick work of their group while Belgium trailed closely behind.

However, there’s no telling what will happen over the coming days… The excitement is palpable as Europe witnesses the return of top-tier international football for the first time in over a year and Lottoland is matching that energy with a number of incredible offers you can benefit from until we have a final winner.

Offer One If you’re a new Lottoland customer, you’re going to love this one… With so much happening in sports right now, newcomers to the site are being offered a risk free bet up to the value of €5. So, if you place a €5 sportsbook bet and your pick is not a winning one, you’ll get your money back as a €5 free bet! Essentially, you will receive a free bet on Euro 2020 or any other sport of your choice if you don’t come out on top the first time round. Follow this link to claim this offer. Offer Two This offer applies to both new and existing customers, so buckle up because this one is for everyone! If you spend €25 or more on sports bets on Lottoland between Saturday and Thursday, you’ll be awarded a €5 bonus bet on the following Friday. All you have to remember is that bets need to be at a minimum odds of 2.0 and between the specified betting window. You also need to spend at least €25 – which is not too hard to do with so many big games this week. And with customers being able to benefit from this offer ever week, you’re going to want to take full advantage of this one! Follow this link to opt in.

While Euro 2020 is the biggest sporting event on the calendar right now, there’s still much more happening in the world of F1, tennis and more. However, now that the 16 best teams have made the cut, you might want to place a wager on the upcoming matches, especially if your team is still in the competition. Which team do you think will take home the EURO2020 trophy? Cover image left credits to uefa.com

READ NEXT: Take Your Taste Buds On A Journey Around The Balkans At This New Gżira Eatery