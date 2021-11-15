د . إAEDSRر . س

Scratch, Spin And Maybe Win! Here’s 40 Chances For Less Than €1

Back in the day, your spare change meant something, but €1 can’t get you much nowadays. If luck is on your side, your pennies can transform into prizes with this exclusive offer. 

€1 can now stretch further than it has before thanks to Lottoland’s latest deal

New customers can get their hands on 40 chances of winning for just €1. Deals like this one don’t happen often, so let’s see what you need to do to claim this generous offer. 

Simply:

  • Sign up to Lottoland here
  • Deposit €1
  • Find 20 free spins and 20 scratchcards waiting for you in your account

Elephant Scratch

Elephants have taken over the world in the Elephant Scratchcard. See if you can beat the stampede by bagging the €500 top prize they have been hiding away. Fear not, as you have 20 chances to beat the beast and scratch your way to the top. With your odds of winning a prize set at 1 in 3.6 cards, there is no need to scratch your head – this game is worth a try. 

Book of Dead

Join Rich Wilde as he ventures to ancient Egypt in search of the mysterious Book of Dead. You have been equipped with 20 free spins to aid you on this journey. Comprising of 10 adjustable pay lines, could you be in with a chance to discover the coveted Book of Dead? 

Unsure about venturing into the world of Lottoland and unearthing some treasure? Take a tour around Lottoland and see just what playing slot games and scratch cards online is really like. 

Playing both Book of Dead and Elephant Scratchcards is super simple. Just press a button, sit back and enjoy, while the games do the rest of the work. If you happen to win, you’ll be met with streamers and celebrations! 

The only thing easier than playing, is signing up – plus those 40 shots at winning make it all worthwhile.

When was the last time you felt excited about €1?

Once you’ve signed up through this link, you’re all set! That single spare coin buys you 40 rounds of scratch card and slot game fun. May luck be on your side.

Play responsibly and good luck!

Greta's a creative person who loves to lend a hand to anyone in need. She's also quite quick when it comes to writing ... and talking. You can see what shenanigans she gets up to on her personal instagram @littlegretz or shoot her an email at [email protected]!
The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on 30th November 2021 at 23:59 CET. The Free Spins are available for 14 days.

These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here. Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly 18+ For help visit rgf.org.mt

