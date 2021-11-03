WIN: Indulge In Me Time With Head To Toe Treatments In Valletta

Carving some ‘me time’ out of your hectic schedule can be quite a chore. First, you have to figure out what to do, apply for time off, and then you have to find a place. Don’t even get me started on the fact that half of Malta’s rest spots are located at the edge of the island. Fear not, as this elegant self-care sanctuary is solving all of your problems. Located in the heart of Valletta Amis is the only beauty and well-being concept that exists separately from a hotel. Their premises perfectly encapsulates unpretentious luxury. Beautifully blending the buildings traditional architecture with modern decor, they have gorgeously curated a welcoming space for everyone. Amis have a complete range of treatments to spoil you with. From indulgent treatments such as their aromatherapy personalised facials and revitalising massages to quick ‘lunch time’ fixes such as a blow dry, gel nail polish, lashes and eyebrow shaping, amongst other services. Head

Each head of hair is unique so having an experience as unique as your locks is super important. From a simple trim to a full-blown transformation – Amis have got you covered. Amis only pick the cleanest, purest and cruelty free products to help you create a love story between you and your hair. The Innersense product range, exclusive to Amis, offers luxurious formulations to deliver hydration, shine and protection to your hair. If your hair is in need of some serious TLC, Amis have a Molecular repair hair treatment. This treatment works from the inside out, really getting to the root of your struggles. Unsure how to care for your hair? You can book a free consultation with the experts themselves. Amis also offer specialised scalp health services. Their trichologist offers a professional and natural hour-long salon session that aims to improve blood circulation, reduce dandruff, increase hair volume, and stimulate hair follicles to promote healthy growth. Face

The correct eyebrow shape defines your face. Shaping, tinting, and threading can all be done at Amis. Show some love also to your lashes by enhancing with an eyelash lift or extensions. Experience clean and conscious beauty by treating yourself to some professionally applied makeup or stock up on an exquisite range of vegan lipstick, clean mascara or pure mineral foundation. Just want to unwind? For your face and body Amis has partnered up with The Lab Room for indulgent, multifunctional and award-winning skincare. Reinvigorate your features with one of Amis’ facial treatments that uses aromatherapy and botanical extracts to delivery a skincare journey that is as pure as possible. From signature personalised facials for men and women, to quick on-the-go glow, Amis can do it all. The vast range of services also includes facial treatments in collaboration with Medik8, including chemical peels to suit all skin types and individual requirements. Check out the Amis & Medik8 event on the 12th November and schedule your free 15-minute consultation. Pick up free goodies and exciting special offers for beautiful skin for life. Body

You can hide away from the world in a cocoon of scents, where you will have the time to shed the layers of stress. Lose yourself in a trance to soothe your body and soul. Choose from the three iconic scents in the Revitalising and Detoxifying Massage. If your muscles are in need of some TLC, treat yourself to a deep tissue massage which will iron out your knots. Amis’s massage menu offers quick reinvigorating 30 minutes treatments to indulgent and regenerating 90 minutes wonders. For more functional services Amis also offer a full menu of waxing and threading services. Toes (and hands)

Offer your palms to the professionals at Amis who will treat you like royalty with a mani/pedicure. If you’re looking for a way to rejuvenate your skin, you can opt for a hand/foot mask. Even if you just want to change up your vibe, Amis offer both acrylic and gel polish services. More specialised services are also available, where you can consult a podiatrist to aid you with any concerns. Services include a biomechanical evaluation, orthotics, debridement of corns, and treating ingrown toenails. Bonus: Soul

At the heart of Amis is the Amis Café in collaboration with Buongiorno Cafe. Feeling just like home, and relaxing underneath a beautiful skylight are both on the menu. The perfect drink after any of their treatments is undoubtedly their unique Pistacchio creme cafe. These warm drinks are sure to satisfy your soul, getting you ready to hit Valletta again in full swing. Spoil yourself

Excited to dedicate some time to yourself (and a lucky loved one)? Give the experience of well-being in a location like no other. You can win an Express Facial or a Back and Neck Massage for you and a pamper pal by tagging them in the Facebook comments of this article. All products used and services provided are organic sustainable, and not tested on animals. Amis only works with certified brands such as Innersense Organic Haircare, The Lab Room Collection, Sappho Clean & Conscious Vegan Make Up, Lili Lolo Clean Make Up and Medik8. Amis is the ideal place to take a break, no matter what that looks like to you. From revitalising facials to specialized consultations, you can take that time for self-care. Speak to the Amis team via email on [email protected] or on +356 2798 8376 for personalised vouchers and corporate gift and packages. Tag your pamper pal!