Murakami In Malta! This Genius Artist’s Prints Are Landing In The Best Possible Way

Perrier’s iconic green bottle is getting a superstar makeover following a vibrant collaboration with Takashi Murakami, who is set to bring his colourful universe to the much-loved sparkling water. First launched in early October 2020, the limited edition PERRIER x MURAKAMI bottles will hit Malta during the first months of 2021. So keep an eye out, hype beasts – the exciting design is hard to miss!

Murakami, one of the most important Japanese artists of our generation, is the latest in a long line of artists to bring their flair to Perrier, which is synonymous with investing in creativity to bring out a different brand spirit, characterised by an unexpected and original personality. Over its 150 year history, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Raymond Savignac, Bernard Villemot and Jean-Gabriel Domergu have all added their artistic touch to Perrier’s identity. Now, it’s Murakami’s turn.

Drawing from traditional Japanese painting, sci-fi, anime, and the global art market, Murakami’s wide-ranging work embodies an intersection of pop culture, history and fine art. It has been noted for its use of colour, incorporation of motifs from Japanese traditional and popular culture, flat surfaces, and content that could be described at once as “cute”, “psychedelic”, or “satirical”. Murakami’s art is generally described as super flat – somewhat ironic considering the bubbling goodness Perrier is synonymous with. Naturally, Murakami’s signature smiling flowers adorn Perrier’s iconic bottles, which will also feature some of his most beloved characters, five-eyed anime superstars Kaikai and Kiki. It’s a fresh and bold look that will undoubtedly catch your eye. Think of it as your own drinkable art gallery. Better yet, it’s limited edition, so you can embrace your inner hype beast when sipping on your next bottle of Perrier.

The work speaks for itself, but it’s clear that Murakami has a passion for Perrier. For Murakami, this partnership is a full-circle moment. From living in New York City, where he fell in love with Perrier, to working with the brand, this collaboration shows how far the artist has come. “When Perrier first approached me, I felt extremely lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with this sparkling water brand with such a long history. It held many positive associations for me – for example when I was 32 and started living in New York, I used to drink Perrier a lot,” he said. “Even further back though I have another very strong memory: I was on the first romantic date of my life at age 18, with a girl two years my senior. We went to a place in Ginza, and I ordered a bottle of Perrier, mistaking it for alcohol. I remember it all so clearly – especially how confused I felt when I didn’t feel any alcohol effects after drinking many glasses!” “I wonder if today when we can no longer unthinkingly hug, kiss, or shake hands, the stimulating sensation of the Perrier bubbles on our tongues will be even more heightened, as one of the enjoyable tactile experiences still available to us!

The design world and Murakami fans have been eager to get their hands on the bottle. Do not miss this opportunity. Tag someone who needs to buy this limited edition bottle!