Attard has just acquired a brand-new coffee experience called Josephine’s, found right at the heart of the Corinthia Palace. Chef Stefan Hogan and Head of Coffee Freda Yuan have embarked on this journey, together with Corinthia Palace, to bring you an innovative menu. Speciality coffee and mouth-watering sandwiches and bakes are prepared using only the finest plant-based ingredients. Created with the aim to marry sustainability and awareness, the menu of beautifully crafted items available at Josephine’s aims to bring together plant-based snacks and unique coffee blends. All this is done in line with Corinthia Palace’s exceptionally high standards.

At the launch, the guests experienced meditation, calming beats, guided coffee tastings, and different plant-based dishes. Guests will have the opportunity to experience dishes that are equal in excellence and flavour to meat-based dishes. Offering patrons delicious treats which have been created with the planet in mind is what Josephine’s is truly about. Speciality Coffee Corner

Josephine’s coffee corner has been created with the aim of introducing exciting speciality coffee flavours to Malta. Origin Coffee, which is one of the UK’s leading speciality roasters, has been brought to our little island thanks to Josephine’s. Head of Coffee at Origin Coffee, Freda Yuan is an award-winning professional coffee taster and buyer. Yuan is bringing her coffee expertise to Malta, aiding everyone who visits Josephine’s to experience their coffee in a unique way.

Yuan also welcomed guests to the launch through a guided meditation session. After this, the guests were offered two different brews to sample, helping them start their coffee tasting journey. Origin Coffee is Certified B Corp, meaning it has received a gold star in regard to its social and environmental performance. This brand is bound to its roots by one golden ideal. To source exceptional coffee from across the globe through a sustainable approach. Using a three-part framework that gives equal weighting to people, planet and profit – with the end goal of sustainability.

This validation further cements Corinthia Palace’s choice in working with sustainable and approved brands for Josephine’s. Unmissable Plant-Based Treats

With coffee to die for, you’ll soon be pining for something to treat your tastebuds with. That’s where chef Stefan Hogan comes in, prepared to wow you with his top tier ingredients. The carefully crafted bakes and sandwiches showcase the award-winning skills of the Corinthia staff. Chef Hogan and his team are continually experimenting with new creations, playing with different flavour profiles such as pistachio, orange blossom, coconut, and citrus, among others. Varieties of plant-based ingredients and dairy-free chocolate are used to culminate together in the creation of a delectable choice of cakes, pastries and savoury dishes. Creating a BLT sandwich is easy – but creating a TLT (tempeh, lettuce, tomato) is where the true challenge lies.

Despite the fact that one of Hogan’s favourite dishes is a hearty beef stew with chunky vegetables his philosophy is that, no matter what you eat, you should not be robbed of enjoying some truly eclectic dishes. Taking inspiration from his travels all around the Mediterranean, Chef Hogan has brought back different flavours and incorporated these unique ingredients in his cooking. Hogan believes that the ‘alternative must be equally interesting and appetising’. The Beautiful Location

Last but not least, Josephine’s is located at the very heart of Attard. Open daily from 8am to 6pm, this gorgeous coffee spot is decorated with minimal pieces, helping Josephine’s reach that timeless elegant look. Your feed will soon be flooded with breathtaking pictures of this coffee corner. Curious about their menu? You can have a look at what they offer here.

Experience the flavour feast which is waiting for you. The culinary and coffee experts have come together to introduce you to a whole new world of flavour at Josephine’s. Brunch, coffee date, or a day out with a difference – Josephine’s will soon become your go-to spot when everywhere else just doesn’t cut it. Sip on that unique cup of joe or test out that snack which no one will believe is plant-based. Josephine’s will give you the excitement of travelling to a new world whilst making you feel like you’re at home. Tag someone who owes you a date!