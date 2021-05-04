The time has finally come: the Malta BOV ePremier Playoffs are officially about to kick off, and we couldn’t be more excited! Sixteen of Malta’s most elite gamers will be battling it out for a chance to be crowned the BOV ePremier League champion after the next stage kicks off on Wednesday, 5th May at 7pm. With the final stage right around the corner, here are some things you absolutely need to keep in mind – and more than anything, remember to have fun with it!

1. Over 300 players have been whittled down to 16, who will now proceed to the playoff stage. And things are really starting to heat up. Each player is representing a Maltese team, and eyes now turn to see how come classic derbies – such as the ever-entertaining Valletta vs Birkirkara match – play out in this unique format. Viewers will be keen to see how certain players, such as Luke Bartolo (representing Sliema Wanderers FC) and Michael Owen Micallef (representing Floriana FC), who finished last in their respective groups, take on this next challenge.

2. The cream of the crop will now fight for supremacy to win their share from a total prize pool of €3,500. And it’s not just the prize money that’s up for grabs – the winner and runner-up will automatically progress to the Play-In Stage of this year’s EA Global Series. Not bad for an added bonus.

It’s not all serious face-offs though, with tons of fun coming your way from some famous local faces.

3. And you do not want to miss the hilarious VIBE Penalty Shootout. Some local favourites celebs and DJs will be battling it out in the most hilarious way possible. Get ready to see Naledi take on Kugene, and Claire take on Ganni – who do you think is going to win?

4. And if you want to find out more about the brains forming part of this tournament, you definitely need to watch Trivia with Rossi. What will she be up to this time? Only one way to find out – and get ready for some players to be hilariously caught out.

5. Here’s the timetable for the playoffs- make sure you mark the date, you do not want to miss these! Round of 16 – Wednesday, 5th May Quarter-Finals – Wednesday, 12th May Semi-Finals and Final – Wednesday, 2nd June

6. The Malta BOV ePremier League Knockout Stage will kick off on Wednesday 5th May and will also be streamed live on social media. Follow it all live on the Facebook pages of Malta BOV ePremier League, Gamers.com.mt, Malta Football Association and Lovin Malta. And if you aren’t feeling Facebook, you can also follow all the action live-streamed on Twitch and YouTube as well as the official website.

Are you hyped for this? Tag someone who absolutely needs to catch all the online action