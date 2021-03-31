Malta BOV ePremier League Is Back! Check Out The Players Representing Your Team

The stage is set for an epic showdown between Malta’s most elite gamers vying for a chance to be crowned the BOV ePremier League champion. After hard-fought and competitive qualifiers, it is now time for the main competition to kick-off, with 16 of the very best players going head-to-head across four different group stages starting Wednesday 7th April. Over 300 players began this journey, but only 16 are left – the cream of the crop.

And because they’ve made it so far, each of the 16 players in the main round will represent their own local club of choice – whether it is current league leaders Ħamrun Spartans or arch-rivals Floriana and Valletta! Watch your local team rise to glory on the back of some of the island’s most talented FIFA players! It’s time to get your favourite club jersey out and watch the pros go at it online for a chance to make it to the knockout stages of the BOV ePremier League. It all kicks off LIVE at 7pm on 7th April with Group D, followed by Group C on 14th April, Group B on 21st April and Group A on 28th April. Playoff Stage will be played on the upcoming Wednesdays throughout the month of May.

And you’ll be able to tune in and show your support for your player and club via Twitch, YouTube and other social media pages including the Malta BOV ePremier League, Gamers.com.mt and Malta Football Association. Lovin Malta will also be featuring the fast-paced, high-stakes action on its Facebook page. It’s going to be four weeks of fun and football frenzy with popular radio personalities Nate, Frank and Rossi hosting the events and providing us with the banter and tidbits to keep us entertained throughout! Nate, Frank and Rossi have also decided the fate of the 16 players and who they will face off against in the group stages as they have just announced earlier this evening in the online draw.

The stage is soon set and the players are primed for four weeks of competitive football gaming. But, are you ready? The outcome of the group stages will determine the seeding for the almighty knockout round based on a single-elimination format with each match played on two legs. If you lose, you’re out. If you win, you carry on until there is just one left – the BOV ePremier League winner!

It’s all coming down to one grande finale, but until then it’s time to support your player and your club throughout the group stages. Are you excited to see your club be represented at the MEPL? Let us know below