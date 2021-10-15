OG Maltese Casino Brings Roulette Home With This Live Dual Player Experience

Dragonara Casino is expanding its range of games. They already have a huge selection of products currently available on the market. In their latest venture, land-based and online casinos merge together to create something exciting!

Say hello to the Dual Play Roulette game, which is powered by Evolution Gaming. Dragonara is a live-casino content provider who also has a land-based casino in St. Julian’s. This innovative way to play allows online players and casino based players to enjoy the same game. An unlimited number of online players can experience the live games on desktop, tablet or smartphone. Advanced cameras and a whole sound installation is used to live stream the fun and excitement to the online players. This means that you can chat and go against players who are all dressed up and physically at St. Julians, whilst you are on your couch, chilling in your pyjamas.

Dragonara’s website has also received some tender love and care. They have recently launched their enhanced customer-centric design. The whole layout of the website has been revamped, now dividing their site into specialised sections. A vast assortment of games is available together with some pretty cool promotions, live casino games, and a sportsbook. The Dual Play Roulette table is just the tip of the iceberg. If you’re the type to enjoy that unique casino atmosphere but don’t want to deal with traffic and parking, thanks to this Dual Play Roulette, you get the best of both worlds on Dragonara.com Tag someone who likes spinning the wheel from home!