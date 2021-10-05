Christine X Art Gallery knows that everyone is unique, so they have curated an art exhibition where various artists have the opportunity to share their works and experiences with the world. Their latest exhibition features over 140 artworks by 30 different artists who come from various countries. Their work also spans various mediums, giving the artists the opportunity to experiment with photography, digital arts, drawing, and painting. This exhibition is currently open and will end on 17th October at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigne Street, Sliema.

The gallery’s opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 10am – 1pm and 4pm – 7pm. If you don’t have the time in your busy schedule to check out this art gallery, you can still have a look at what they have on display via their website. This year’s edition was curated following last year’s success with the 20×20 exhibition. A call out for works and creations which are 20x20cm in size was sent out all across the world. A total of 120 artists submitted their work to form part of this exhibition, but only 30 artists with at least three works each, totalling over 140 artworks had the privilege of being displayed as part of this collection. Out of the 30 artists taking part, 17 are Maltese artists, with the remaining 13 coming from Europe, Asia, and Africa. Artists from Malta are Alaine Baker, Ana Carolina Tanti, Clint Calleja, Daphne Bugeja, Glenn Ellul, Jacob Sammut, Joseph P. Smith, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Kevin Attard, Kyle Xuereb Cunningham, Michelle Gialanze, Rupert Cefai, Sheldon Saliba, Steffi Venturi, Stephen Micallef, Steven Xuereb Haber and Sue Flask. Others include Anna Bussot (Spain), Dawit Adnew (Ethiopia), Desmond Kenny (Ireland), Ekaterina Glazkova (Russia), Janet Hockley (UK), Jenya Stashkov (Russia), Madas David (Romania), Mona KV (Malaysia), Nelly Schneider (Italy), Olga Rerbo (Israel), Panagiotis Ferentinos (Greece), Pawel Pacholec (Poland) and Tjokorda Bagus Wiratmaja (Indonesia).

Christine X Art Gallery features 140 pieces of diverse art, all created with a distinct colour palette and theme which is unique to that artist. When having a look at the works on display, you will notice that there is such a wide range of subject matters and styles on show, there is literally something for everyone! All works are available for purchase and prices for a piece of work range from €85 to €500, with all works being created with dimensions which are 20cm x 20cm. Artwork styles range from abstract to hyper-realistic, with colour palettes ranging from ultra-colourful to some black and white pieces; and there is a mixture of different artistic mediums to explore too. No matter what your living room looks like, you are sure to find the perfect piece for your space.

If you are an early bird and are already thinking about Christmas presents, you should head on down to the exhibition and scope out any possible presents. Any Kyle Xuereb Cunningham piece would be the perfect gift for your fantasy-loving friends. If you are looking for something more detailed and macro, Ana-Carolina Tanti creates artworks out of paper cuttings. Daphne Bugeja uses ink on paper to create stunning versions of interesting Maltese buildings. She focuses heavily on the details needed to really bring to life her works. Kevin Attard and Greta Ellul Xuereb have teamed up to create traditional Maltese scenes using golden plated silver filigree. Make sure you visit this exhibition found right in the heart of Sliema with your friends. Have a look at the mixed media pieces on offer and have a chat over a drink or two afterwards. Tag someone who needs to visit this exhibition!