Experience Poetry In Motion As Teatru Malta Celebrates Oliver Friggieri

Malta’s national theatre house and company join forces to bring to the stage a dance-theatre piece that will navigate Oliver Friggier’s works in a whole new context. Summer has sadly slowed down the theatre scene, but Teatru Malta is back and ready to get theatre back on its feet. Join Teatru Malta and Teatru Manoel as they celebrate one of the fathers of Maltese literature, Oliver Friggieri. Everyone was devastated when the news of Friggieri’s passing was made public, but even after his loss, he continues to inspire artists across Malta to be the truest version of themselves.

Expect to experience Friggieri’s works in a whole new way, where the artists involved will bring to fruition the legendary literary works of Oliver Friggieri almost a year after his passing. O. is a tribute to professor Oliver Friggieri which was commissioned by the Cultural Directorate, within the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government and Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali. Performances will be carried out in Maltese however, English surtitles will be shown throughout all of the shows. Simply look out for them at the very top of the Manoel Theatre’s proscenium arch stage. Non-Maltese speaking audience members can also enjoy the dance-theatre piece, thus including everyone in celebrating Oliver Friggieri’s works. Teatru Malta’s dance-theatre piece utilises Friggieri’s works in a brand new context, experimenting with how music affects his words. This show is developed and directed by Sean Buhagiar, in collaboration with choreographer Cheryl Lofreda, and music composer Chris Vella. Lofreda and Concept of Movement (THE MVMT) will be taking to the stage, together with actors Jaime Cardona and Claire Tonna, to bring Buhagiar’s vision to life.

Shows will kick off on the 29th October and will keep running until 2nd November. Tickets can be acquired via Teatru Manoel’s website, with a total of seven shows being peppered throughout the five days. Get your hands on some tickets ASAP as seats are selling like hotcakes. Win tickets!

Teatru Malta is hosting a giveaway where you can win two tickets for Saturday's 4pm show. Head on over to their Instagram page to take part. All you need to do is follow their account, like their photo, and tag three people in the comments section of the above post. Venture into the world of Friggieri's works and experience this unique way of celebrating Maltese literature. Make sure you get your tickets ASAP as the show premiers on the 29th October.