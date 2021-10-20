Impress Your Guests With These 7 Statement Pieces From This Online Maltese Outlet

Winter is approaching which only means one thing: more dinner parties, more movie nights, more time spent cosy at home. You can transform your living space from drag to fab in just a few clicks. Re-invent your hosting area from the comfort of your own home. Make sure you are the hostess with the mostest this party season. Head on over to Dino Fino’s brand new online outlet where you can have a look at all of their discounted items they have on sale. If you are looking for some statement piece inspiration, just keep on reading. 1. Balance Lamp

Light up your space and give it some character with the iconic balance lamp. Available in both black and white, this lamp uses an LED source to brighten up even the darkest of corners. Materials used to make this lamp are simply painted aluminium and the warm LED bulb, together with the electrical cord. 2. Bird Ornament

Add some charm to your space with this golden bird ornament. This little friend is sure to be a conversation starter whilst you are sipping some wine. This ornament is 14.5cm high, making it the perfect size to help decorate any side table or bookshelf. This ornament would create the perfect pop of gold in any room. 3. Prisha Cushion

If you simply want to add some life to your living room, cushions are the perfect way to add both comfort and style to your space. This Prisha cushion utilises natural tones to create a striking image that helps bring natural elements inside. The green used to paint the peacock is really what makes this cushion stand out. 4. Scarlett Stool

Mixing comfort with style is a great way to introduce fun functional pieces into your home. Colours are also a great way to introduce something different into your space, but don’t be scared to play around with different textures and fabrics as well. This crushed velvet stool is available in both yellow and green. 5. Circle Analogue Clock

A clock is an essential part of any house and having one which is a bit unique helps create a different atmosphere within the space. This deconstructed piece creates layers via its use of various materials. The wood base creates a great foundation which is then accented by the metal details which help make this piece both fashionable and functional. 6. Vanity Umbrella Stand

Having a place to store your go-to rainy day items will make your life easier. This vanity umbrella stand can perfectly fit all of your various sized umbrellas whilst also acting as a mini piece of art in your home. The base of this creative accessory is white, but the structure itself is available for purchase in both pink and bronze. 7. Lisa Swing

Need something to spruce up your outdoor space? You’ll absolutely love unwinding after a long day of work on this swinging chair. The Lisa swing comes in loads of different colour combinations, meaning you can mix and match your perfect look. The swing itself is made out of tubular steel and woven nautical rope. All items mentioned above are available for purchase from Dino Fino’s brand new outlet. This online store is created for you to browse, pick and decorate from the comfort of your sofa. Everything found on the outlet site can be delivered against a 6% charge. You can also opt for the installation which would just add 13% onto your final bill, covering both delivery and installation. If you prefer to pick up your piece yourself, you can also do that too. Items in stock will be delivered within 72 hours of the order being confirmed, so you’ll have that eye-catching statement piece in your dining room just in time for your guests to arrive. Tag someone who wants to re-do their space!