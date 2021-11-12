9 Essential Drinks You Need At Every Christmas Party In Malta

‘Tis the season packed with parties and presents! All of Santa’s elves are counting down the days until yuletide. And as we all know, drinks are a major part of most Christmas festivities so we’ve compiled a list of must-have beverages you’re going to need at any Christmas do. Make your Christmas shopping list and check it twice as these nine drinks should definitely be added to your cart…

1. Champagne

Set the tone for the night by giving your guests a glass of champagne as soon as they walk through that mistletoe-clad door. This little detail makes you seem like the best host ever and gets the party started. Make sure you have extra bottles at hand, for those champagne lovers to sip on throughout the night. The champers is sure to have your guests shouting “ho, ho, ho” all night long! 2. Mulled wine

No Christmas party is complete without a warm glass of mulled wine. Cooking it up is simple, all you need is a bottle of great red wine, an orange, six cloves (msiemer tal-qronfol), three cinnamon sticks, three-star anise, some honey, and brandy. Throw all of these ingredients into a pot and let it simmer for around 10 minutes. This will definitely have Nanna’s seal of approval. 3. Whisky

Rock around the Christmas tree with dad’s favourite whisky. No matter if he’s a Jameson or a Glenfiddich man, make sure you’re well-stocked with his favourite scotch. Plus, you can easily whip up a whisky sour to show off your mixology skills. It’s guaranteed to keep everyone warm and fuzzy well into the wintery night… So make sure you add some whisky to your shopping list. 4. Beer and Cider

Jump on your reindeer and bring back beer. Including beer and cider in the mix means that your guests have something sweet to sip on. Cider has grown in popularity over the years and comes in a large variety of flavours. This makes it easy to cater to everyone’s taste. From Strongbow’s classic Apple Cider to a Wild Berry flavoured cider, perfect for a red-themed festive do, there are so many options to ensure everyone is feeling very merry at your next Christmas party. Let’s not forget the Maltese classic, Cisk, sure to go down a treat with all the beer fans in the room. 5. Wine

Possibly the most important beverage to add to your shopping list is good old, classic vino. Red, white, or rosé, it doesn’t matter, as long as you have a delicious bottle of wine to pop open with your loved ones, you’re all set. Acquiring a mix of red and white is the key to suiting everyone’s preferences. Let’s face it, it’s definitely the most wine-derful time of the year! 6. Gin

Gin-gle bells, gin-gle bells, gin-gle all the way! Stocking up on gin is always a great idea for any bash. Gin is a super versatile spirit and perfect for health-conscious guests, as they can enjoy a refreshing glass of gin and tonic. You can also mix up a Negroni for your more experienced party goers. Keep in mind that the mixers are essential with gin, so be sure to plan out your cocktails beforehand to make the best out of your Christmas spirits. 7. Spritz

Share the Christmas Spritz. Everyone loves sipping on a good Aperol spritz, so make sure you get some when you’re out planning for your holiday event. If you want to keep it classic, you would need to bag some prosecco and soda water. If you want to add a Maltese twist, swap out the soda water for some kick-ass Kinnie and you’ve just made yourself a DIY Kinnie spritz! Cut up some orange slices in the shape of stars for that extra festive feeling. 8. Digestif

You’ve been munching the day away, and it feels like you’re going to explode. You can’t bear to drink another drop, but the party is far from over. A digestif is a perfect drink to sip on post pigging out. A shot of Averna and you’re good to go, may the celebrations continue! 9. Non-alcoholic drinks

A lack of booze doesn’t mean a silent night. Throwing a family party without your younger cousin is no fun, but you can’t really serve them alcohol can you? Stocking up on non-alcoholic drinks is a great way to keep all of your booze-free friends and family members included in the festivities. 10. BONUS: Imbuljuta Tal-Qastan… with a twist

Okay so, we know we said nine drinks, but how can we not mention imbuljuta? This drink is usually served after Christmas mass to help wind down the night, but we’re spicing things up. This is what you’ll need; 2 cups of dried chestnuts

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of cocoa powder

1 cinnamon stick

6 cloves

1/2 teaspoon of spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, etc.)

The rind of 1 mandarin

4 tablespoons cornstarch Simply mix everything together, bring it to a boil, and let simmer until the chestnuts are tender. The original recipe doesn’t have alcohol in it, but if you want to give your midnight drink a kick you can do so by adding in some baileys or triple sec. All of these sound great, but who has the time to run around a million different shops to buy everything?

Get those halls decked, lists checked, and parties prepped thanks to Hansa Wines & Spirits. Browse through their online shop and add all of your spirits to your cart, and you’re done! Your booze can be delivered to you for free in Malta if you spend over €50. If you want some advice, you can always pop into their shop located in Buġibba, just five minutes away from the square. Their team of experts will help guide you through which products will best suit your party. If you have no clue how many bottles you need, the team can aid you with that too! Are you attending the party instead of throwing it? Show your appreciation by getting your host a gift which they’ll enjoy. Hansa also has a vast selection of boozy themed presents you can choose from. Ranging from colourful decanters to tasting boxes, you are sure to find the ideal gift.

Head to Hansa Wines & Spirits this Christmas season. No matter if you’re celebrating by throwing a feast, or just having an intimate get-together, you are sure to find your Christmas spirit here. Tag someone who’s excited for Christmas!