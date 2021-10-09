The time for grand economic ideas for Malta is now. Introducing: Future Realised Week – Malta’s most prestigious virtual business and investment forum and the perfect checkpoint for the Island’s future. This week-long virtual event is open to all of Malta, not just the business community, so anyone who is thinking about Malta and their future should attend this event – register ASAP. EY’s Future Realised has been running for close to two decades and has been championing economic growth and the sharing of ground-breaking ideas ever since its inception. Previously known as The Malta Attractiveness Event, which featured 1,000 private and public sector leaders under one roof, last year the event underwent a complete revamp.

This year’s theme is: The future is in your hands… Making Future Realised the perfect event for a wide variety of people coming from different communities. Public and private sector leaders, academics, students, NGOs, businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups, environmentalists, advisors, investors, techies and even creatives have a space in this conference. Influential speakers from the top international organisations will make an appear once again to provide expert insights. That’s right. Being a virtual event, EY welcome people from all corners of the globe. Some of the heavy hitters this year include Kotaro Ishi, Deputy Chief of the International Monetary Fund, Emily Bayley, ESG Lead for the World Economic Forum, Valentina Ion, Business Strategist at Microsoft and Tom Raftery, a Futurist at SAP. One session even features a panel discussion with 3 former Prime Ministers of European countries. The event also includes interventions from local political leaders with the Prime Minister, Dr Robert Abela and the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bernard Grech.

Taking place between 19 – 22 Oct, join 4 two-hour virtual events jam-packed with the latest research Day 1: Tuesday 19th – Attractiveness and Recovery at 10am

Kick-off this virtual conference with an in-depth framing of the current international and European landscape by outside experts. Next we take a look at the 17th EY Malta Attractiveness Survey, a survey held with top executives that hail from Malta’s foreign owned companies. Discover what they think Malta is doing right and where we can improve. Local business leaders will then analyse the results live and discuss the key issues Malta is facing. How can we improve our ability to attract foreign investment? How can we tackle the skills gap? How can sustainability be more than just a buzzword? The first day closes off with a look at what Malta has the potential to become, truly reimagined. 10:00 – 10:30 | Global economic landscape and Malta recovery

10:30 – 11:30 | Malta Attractiveness Survey and what foreign investors think

11:30 – 12:00 | Malta reimagined Day 2: Wednesday 20th – Innovation at 10am

The second day of Future Realised is being held in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry. The focus will be innovation trends that are currently happening in the market. The discussion looks at the present and peeks into the future. We then take a look at the local health sector as a tool for growth. A talk from manufacturing leaders is the perfect opportunity to listen to key players in the field and discover how the industry managed to reinvent itself to remain relevant. 10:00 – 10:30 | Innovation trends from around the world

10:30 – 11:00 | Playing to our strengths – healthcare as a driver for innovation and growth

11:00 – 11:30 | Industry transformation – what this offers to Malta’s Manufacturing industry Day 3: Thursday 21st – People & Skills at 10am

This day begins with a look at a new survey conducted by EY on work reimagined. How has Covid-19 disrupted how people view the workplace and how can productivity be harnessed? Local union leaders then debate the future of work and education. The results of the 4th EY Generate Youth Survey will also be announced. This survey outlines the view of over 750 Gen-Zers and Millennials in Malta. Its purpose is to provide the public and private sector leaders with a deeper insight into the younger generation’s wishes for a better Malta. Day 3 is closed off with a discussion amongst former European leaders. Anything and everything will be discussed in this final session, analysing the matters which are shaping industries all over the world and ultimately affecting people. 10:00 – 10:30 | Future of work and education

10:30 – 11:00 | Generate Youth Survey Results and Analysis

11:00 – 11:30 | A new paradigm – resetting priorities for a changing world (discussion including former world leaders) Day 4: Friday 22nd – Society at 2pm

The very last day looks at what measures need to be taken to transform into a sustainable society. The goal of the first session is to help companies to prioritise long-term value over short-sighted gains. What can companies do to work towards a greener future? Local architects and representatives of the construction industry will have the opportunity to discuss the current issues and challenges. The conference’s final day will close off with local experts’ opinions on the roles of business to continually stimulate economic growth, with this growth not being made possible at the environment’s expense. 14:00 – 14:30 | Sustainability: Global perspectives

14:30 – 15:00 | Bettering our built environment

15:00 – 15:30 | The role of the private sector today for a better tomorrow

Now that you know what’s going on at Future Realised, don’t forget to sign up to be a part of this conference here. EY have been fostering growth and innovation within the younger generations ever since their inception, and this flagship event is simply a testament to what they can do. Broaden your horizons and listen to what leaders and innovators from around the globe have to say about where Malta is heading. Tag someone who needs to register ASAP!

