7 Perks Of Working With This Award-Winning Gaming Company In Malta

Working full-time can be a drag. I mean, who really wants to spend that much time, not in bed? This awesome employer is making rolling out of bed worth it. Let’s take a look at the seven mind-blowing benefits you’ll get when working at EnergyCasino. 1. A great company culture

With EnergyCasino being awarded the FHRD Human Relations Quality Mark award, which officially honours their effective practices in the field of human resources, you know you are in safe hands. Having a culture built on trust, accountability, respect, teamwork, fun, and self-pride, being part of this team feels more like joining a family. 2. Self-development funding

Learning doesn’t stop when you graduate, and EnergyCasino knows that. That’s why they have established a dedicated fund for the training and self-development of their employees. Giving their team members the opportunity to invest in themselves, EnergyCasino helps open doors for its employees. 3. Wellbeing allowance

A healthy body means a healthy mind, but taking care of yourself can be expensive. EnergyCasino wants to help its employees feel comfortable in their skin. That’s why each team member receives the opportunity to spend some time on themselves thanks to the wellbeing allowance. 4. Health insurance

Accidents happen, and we need to be prepared. EnergyCasino wants all of its employees to feel like they are safe in case of an emergency, which is why every single team member receives private health care, covered by the company’s medical insurance. 5. Travel allowance

EnergyCasino recognises the importance of a healthy work-life balance, which is why they have created a travel fund. Employees have the opportunity to expand their horizons and enrich their minds, giving them a break from their everyday stresses. Factoring in time to play makes their employees return back to work rejuvenated. 6. Breakfast Mondays

You don’t need to worry about packing your morning meal, as EnergyCasino will kick off the work week with a company breakfast. Snacks will also be available for you to munch on throughout the week, showing just how much EnergyCasino cares. On top of all of this, they also have a whole load of foodie-themed events, such as Pancake Day, Pasta Day, and Fat Thursday! 7. Work abroad opportunities

Is living abroad one of your biggest dreams? EnergyCasino provides its employees with the opportunity to work abroad for an entire month. This means you can explore Thailand, travel through India, or go backpacking across Europe whilst still generating income. Who are EnergyCasino?

Although they are a relatively new company in their industry, they are growing fast. If you’re looking to kick-start your career and want to play a role in developing one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world, you’ve found the right company. Project Coordinator and Digital Marketing Manager are just a few of the opportunities they have open. Curious? Explore EnergyCasino and discover their online casino experience first-hand. They work closely with a broad range of game providers to deliver top-of-the-line casino and live casino games to players all across the globe.

Over 3,000 casino slots are available, including the oh-so-popular Starburst, Bonanza, and Book of Ra. Jackpot slots, such as Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune can also be enjoyed at this online casino. More of a live casino fan? Roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat and eclectic game shows can also be found at EnergyCasino. But, that's not all, tournaments, loyalty rewards, and casino bonuses are also waiting for players. Make sure you know all of the ins and outs about EnergyCasino as they are looking for talented people to join their fun, dynamic and motivated team. The more you know about them and their culture, the better you can see how you fit into their family.