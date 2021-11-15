Got Your Degree? This Bank In Malta Is Offering An Advanced Scheme For Graduates

Graduation season is finally here! Don your cap and gown and celebrate all of the achievements you have successfully accomplished throughout your course.

Now a new exciting journey is ahead of you. You might want to further your studies, take a gap year and travel the world or start your new career. Whatever you choose, one thing you will need for sure is a Bank that will support you all the way. And that’s where HSBC comes in.

HSBC Bank Malta is giving graduates, who have obtained a minimum of MQF level 6 qualification or equivalent, the possibility of becoming an HSBC Advance customer without the need to meet the normal qualifying criteria. This offer can be claimed within five years of graduation.