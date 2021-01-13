Malta, Meet Your FIFA Pros! 32 Players Are Competing For A Shot To Represent Local Football Clubs

The stage is set for Malta’s FIFA pros to face off in a gladiatorial competition to determine who stands head and shoulders above the rest on the digital football pitch. 32 FIFA fanatics are set to compete for a shot at global glory in order to determine who will make it to the main competition and have a shot at winning a cash prize from a bundle of €3,500 prize money as well as a place in the playoff stage for this year’s EA Global Series.

Mark your calendars for 16th and 17th January to catch behemoths in the console world battle it out in qualifiers to land one of the coveted spots in the main competition. And it’s not just bragging rights or a lucrative cash prize on offer. The winner of this year’s edition will automatically progress to the Playoff Stage of this year’s EA Global Series.

The Offline Qualifiers, taking place right at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali, will see 32 players within a chance of victory. Twenty-four FIFA pros managed to make their way through a daunting online qualifier stage, which took place last December. Thirteen hours of competition spread over three qualifiers saw 310 participants face off until it was narrowed down to just 24. But that’s just the start of their FIFA journey. The twenty-four contenders that have battled through the Online Qualifiers, will face off against the bottom eight players of the Malta BOV ePremier League 2019/2020 edition.

They’ll battle it out in a Swiss-system tournament, which is a non-eliminating tournament format that features a fixed number of rounds of competition. It’s the ultimate way to find out who’s the real best among the remaining 32. The top 11 players together with the top five players of the Malta BOV ePremier League 2019/2020 edition will take one of the 16 coveted spots in the main competition, representing one of the 16 BOV Premier League Football Clubs. It’s a grueling challenge, but it’s just a step in the long line that FIFA pros contestants would have to face.

Have you ever dreamed of achieving global glory with clubs like Valletta, Birkirkara, or Hibs? The winner of these qualifiers will have the chance to do just that! They’ll be narrowed down through a knockout stage – before one Maltese person is crowned the absolute best on the island and granted the opportunity to make their mark worldwide.